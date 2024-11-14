Top Washington Nationals Veteran Free Agency Options at First Base
The Washington Nationals are heading into the offseason with the opportunity to really improve this team by spending in free agency.
Even after winning 71 games for the second straight year, the Nationals are heading in the right direction and there was a lot to like about how last season ended.
There is a ton of young talent in both the pitching staff and in the lineup, as the Nationals feel like they're getting closer to breaking free from this rebuild. However, there are still some things the Nationals need to get to the next level.
The Nats have lacked offensive firepower at first base in recent years. If they are going to improve in 2025, adding a first baseman with some pop is a need.
Pete Alonso will be the top prize in free agency, but there are a few other veteran options Washington can consider. Here are four potential targets at first base for the Nationals.
Anthony Rizzo
The former New York Yankees left-handed slugger became a household name when he won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. But, injuries slowed him down with the Yankees. In the last two seasons he was unable to play in 100 games in either of them. However, if he can stay healthy, he is a proven winner that could provide solid defense and provide some pop. At 35 years old, he's also affordable.
Carlos Santana
The 38-year-old Santana is playing some superb baseball. Last season, the switch-hitter was able to slam 23 home runs and 26 doubles while winning a Gold Glove with the Minnesota Twins. While he wouldn’t be a long-term solution, he could be a stop-gap that lets the young core continue to develop without investing too much at first base.
Paul Goldschmidt
Another great veteran option for Washington, the former MVP is now a free agent and, at 36 years old, it looks like he still has some good baseball left in him. In 2024, Goldschmidt totaled 22 home runs and 33 doubles, showing he still has some power in his bat. He also has been durable throughout his career, as he has played in at least 150 games in the last four seasons.
Christian Walker
Arguably, the top prize in the free agent market that isn’t Alonso will be Walker. At 34 years old, Walker is a few years younger than the other veteran options, but he will also require a multi-year deal. In 130 games last year, the slugger totaled 26 home runs and 26 doubles to go along with winning a Gold Glove. If the Nationals are willing to commit to a multi-year deal, Walker is the best option.