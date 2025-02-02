Washington Nationals' Rapidly Improving Farm System Has No End in Sight
The 2024 season wasn’t a great one for the Washington Nationals record-wise, as they won 71 games for the second consecutive campaign.
However, it was still quite successful because they got to see what some of their young players could do. It has been a lengthy rebuild since winning the World Series in 2019, but the light at the end of the tunnel draws near.
There have been a number of players who graduated from prospect status in recent years that have cemented their place as foundational pieces to build around.
Shortstop CJ Abrams was an All-Star in 2024. Left fielder James Wood made an immediate impact after being promoted on July 1 and taking over the everyday job in left field.
On the mound, MacKenzie Gore looked like a future ace with how strongly he closed out the campaign. Jake Irvin has remained a consistent producer behind him, while DJ Herz and Mitchell Parker were excellent as rookies.
Given how much high-end talent there is in that group, it could come as a surprise that the Nationals are actually moving up the MLB farm system rankings that Kiley McDaniel of ESPN has put together.
After ranking No. 16 with a value of $203 million in the previous edition, Washington comes in at No. 12 with a value of $212 million on the most recent list.
Headlining that group is outfielder Dylan Crews, one of the most highly-rated prospects in this year’s class. He will graduate soon, as he is expected to be the Opening Day starter in right field.
There are other prospects who could graduate in 2024 as well.
Brady House is going to have a chance to earn the starting third baseman job with the Major League club.
Outfielder Robert Hassell III, who was the highest-rated prospect included in the package from the San Diego Padres for Juan Soto, is with the Major League team in Spring Training for the first time.
Pitcher Cade Cavalli, with a clean bill of health, will be looking to break camp with the team as well.
Conventional wisdom would be that more young players moving up would have the outlook of Washington’s system be on the downswing.
But, it is quite the opposite, as the Nationals have several waves of young players working their way through the Minor Leagues.
They are going to continue moving up the farm system ranks with the pitching trio of Jarlin Susana, Travis Sykora and Alex Clemmey, with shortstop Seaver King being joined by the No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB June Amateur Draft, likely infielder Ethan Holliday.