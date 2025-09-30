Washington Nationals Release Darren Baker, Son of Former Manager Dusty Baker
The offseason has arrived and the Washington Nationals are already making moves. It is just the beginning for new President of Baseball Operations, Paul Toboni, who is starting his first offseason. Prior to his hiring, the Nationals had already relieved former manager Dave Martinez of his duties in an effort to overhaul the organization.
Toboni also made it known that he will have decisions on his scouts' futures by October 1. Toboni was a VP of amateur scouting with the Boston Red Sox, so it makes sense that he would want to bring in his own staff for the scouting department. After all, it's one of the most significant parts of building a minor league system.
Before any of that begins, he has already made roster moves. On Tuesday, it was reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale that Washington has released infielder Darren Baker.
Baker Is Now a Minor League Free Agent
Darren Baker is the son of former Nationals manager and future Hall of Famer, Dusty Baker. Baker led Washington to 95 wins in 2016 and 97 wins in 2017. Baker was famous before even becoming a big time baseball player, known for almost getting trampled at home plate when he was a bat boy for his dad and the San Francisco Giants.
Darren was drafted in the 10th round of the 2021 draft by the Nationals out of the University of California, Berkely. In his time in college, Baker hit only one home run, but had a career .303 average and 58 stolen bases. He projected as a speedy leadoff hitter.
Baker continued to hit once he reached pro ball. He hit .333 in his first 22 games, but in 2022 had his first full season. In 105 games that season, he hit .280 with a .708 OPS, three homers and 15 stolen bases.
He reached Triple-A in 2024, where he did more of the same. Hitting .284 with 11 doubles, four triples, and 21 stolen bases, he was all over bases. He returned in 2024, stealing 38 bases and hitting 20 doubles this time. That earned him a call up when the rosters expanded in 2024.
Baker played in nine games, but only started two of them. He performed well, going 7-for-14 with two doubles. But for the most part, he was a defensive replacement in his short big league stint.
Baker spent all of 2025 in Triple-A, though. In 107 games, he hit .256 with 14 doubles, two triples and 26 stolen bases.
He reportedly asked for his release and it was granted by the new front office.
Baker makes a living by making contact and creating havoc on the bases with his speed. Now that he's a minor league free agent, a team will scoop him up to do that very thing from the top of the lineup. The 26-year-old might not be done just yet.