Washington Nationals Rising Star Poised for Rookie-of-the-Year Campaign
The Washington Nationals have endured a lot of losing over the last five seasons following their World Series victory in 2019.
It is incredibly difficult to find any positives when a team struggles as much as they have over the last half-decade, but 2024 provided some to get the fan base excited as the light at the end of the tunnel draws near.
The Nationals have a strong foundation being built at the Major League level. Left fielder James Wood overcame some early difficulties and looks like a future star.
Shortstop CJ Abrams was an All-Star in 2024 and his double play partner, Luis Garcia Jr. took his production to another level at the plate and defensively at second base.
Up the middle Washington looks strong with Gold Glove-caliber defender Jacob Young patrolling center field.
On the mound, there is a ton of potential with MacKenzie Gore, Jake Irvin, DJ Herz, Mitchell Parker, Cade Cavalli, Jackson Rutledge and Josiah Gray all factoring into the mix as starting pitchers.
Even the bullpen has some electric young arms with Jose A. Ferrer and Evan Reifert set to assume prominent roles.
Heading into 2025, there is one youngster that everyone will be keeping an eye on starting in spring training — Dylan Crews.
The No. 2 pick in a loaded 2023 MLB June Amatuer Draft made his MLB debut on Aug. 26 after only 135 minor league games.
His first experience at the top level didn’t go great, as he had a slash line of .219/.288/.353 with three home runs, five doubles, one triple and 12 stolen bases.
Despite those struggles, Crews is expected to be the starting right fielder in Washington on Opening Day and for the foreseeable future. That big of a role has him on the radar of Jim Bowden of The Athletic as one of the favorites to take home the rookie of the year award.
“Crews begins this year as arguably the NL’s top rookie position player…Crews profiles as a future 20-home run hitter with 20-stolen base potential and should be an above-average defender in right field,” the former MLB executive wrote.
The Nationals are certainly hoping that the former LSU Tigers star pans out as there were a lot of outfielders selected near the top of that draft.
Two of them, Max Clark of the Detroit Tigers and Walker Jenkins of the Minnesota Twins, are highly regarded prospects. The third, Wyatt Langford of the Texas Rangers, is already making an impact at the Major League level after earning the Opening Day job in 2024.
If Crews is able to live up to expectations, it could make back-to-back ROY winners for LSU in the NL after Pittsburgh Pirates phenom and his former Tigers teammate, Paul Skenes, took the award home in 2024.