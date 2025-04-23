Washington Nationals Rising Star Reveals Massive Adjustment Behind Stunning Breakout
The Washington Nationals have gotten some great performances from their young starting rotation this season, but none have been more impressive than Mitchell Parker.
In just his second MLB season, the 25-year-old lefty is quickly establishing himself as the ace of the Nationals' staff. He's gone at least six innings in all five of his outings this year, including eight innings of one-hit ball against the Baltimore Orioles in his most recent start on Tuesday.
Statistically, Parker has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year. Entering play on Wednesday, he leads MLB with 1.7 pitching WAR thanks to his 3-1 record, 1.39 ERA and 0.93 WHIP.
On Wednesday, Parker joined MLB Network to discuss a major mechanical adjustment that's helped fuel his breakout season.
One of Parker's biggest changes from last season has been raising his average arm angle from 52 degrees last season to 61 degrees this year. That's the highest average arm angle in baseball among starting pitchers.
According to Parker, however, raising his arm angle has happened organically and wasn't something he set out to do last offseason.
"It wasn't a conscious decision. It was more just a feel," Parker said. "During spring training we were working on trying to get on top of the balls, which is what we're always saying in my bullpens. It helped me get better command on the offspeed pitches especially. Just felt like I was able to rip through them a little better."
Intentional or not, the tweek is already paying massive dividends for Parker, who's taken a major leap this year after a solid rookie season (7-10, 4.29 ERA).
While his strikeout rate is down and his walk rate is up, he's inducing weaker contact and getting more ground balls, as the higher arm angle gives his pitches more natural sink. Opponents are having a harder time squaring up the ball, slashing just .167/.252/.219 against him.
Parker also spoke about maturing as a pitcher and changing his mindset on the mound, which has helped as well.
"Last year I was trying to force things into happening. I was holding onto things that had already happened and trying to predict what was gonna happen later," Parker said. "I'm just kind of taking it one pitch at a time and not making a fast game faster on myself."
Between his mental and physical adjustments, Parker has taken his game to the next level this year. If he stays healthy and keeps it up, he could be headed for an All-Star selection later this summer and possibly some Cy Young votes as well.