Washington Nationals Rookie Joins Rare Franchise List with On-Base Prowess
Washington Nationals rookie James Wood isn't a prospect anymore. He graduated from those rankings some time ago, so judging him on his future is less relevant than judging him on what he's doing now.
And what he's doing right now is pretty special.
Wood has quickly shown a penchant for getting on base. That can include a hit, a walk or even being hit by a pitch. But the 21-year-old outfielder seems to know how to work the count and get himself to first base or beyond.
There's only one player in franchise history who can say they've done what Wood is doing as well, or better, than him.
Per MLB.com, Wood has a .366 on-base percentage in his first 63 games. The only other player with a higher on-base percentage in Nationals history, dating back to 2005, is current New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto.
Soto had a .419 on-base percentage in his first 63 games in 2018. This only includes players that had at least 200 plate appearances in 63 games.
The intersection here is, naturally, a bit ironic considering Washington received Wood in a package of players in a deal for Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
Wood is better in this category then a couple of well-known former Nationals. Ryan Zimmerman had an on-base percentage of .362 back in 2005, while Bryce Harper had a .354 on-base percentage in 2012.
So far as a Major League player, Wood has a slash line of .274/.366/.410/.776 with five home runs and 34 RBI. He also has 11 doubles, three triples and 35 runs.
Wood is part of a large group of young players that have the potential to make Washington winners once again. The 21-year-old was recently named by MLB.com as the second-best 21-year-old in the Majors, behind San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill, who to some is the front-runner to be the National League Rookie of the Year.
Earlier this season, Wood was the Nationals’ No. 1 prospect and was considered among the best in all of baseball. Once they called him up on July 1, he started playing every day.
Wood was the Padres’ second round pick in 2021 out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., so he's made the transition from being a young professional to being a Major League player in less than three years.
This season has made home of the cornerstones of Washington's youth movement, one that has seen the franchise field starting lineups of six and even seven rookies in the past month.