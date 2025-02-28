Washington Nationals Rule 5 Draft Pick Named Top Breakout Candidate
The Washington Nationals were busy in the relief pitching market this past offseason, but their best move could end up being one of the first ones they made.
Back in December, the Nationals made a risky move in selecting Tampa Bay Rays relief prospect Evan Reifert in the Rule 5 draft.
Now, R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports recently picked Reifert as their top surprise breakout candidate for this season.
Taking a player in the first portion of the Rule 5 draft means that they have to stay on the MLB roster throughout the course of the season or else their original team will have the chance to take them back.
Given that Washington needs relief help and are still in the midst of a rebuild, taking a shot on a promising bullpen option made sense that is exactly what they are doing with Reifert.
The 25-year-old was an undrafted player that started his professional career with the Milwaukee Brewers back in 2021. He impressed in in Single-A and High-A with a 2.10 ERA over 60 innings of work with a K/9 of 15.5.
He spent the next few seasons with the Rays and continued to be a high-rate strikeout pitcher, but struggled with control.
Reifert put it all together for another great run in 2024, that sort of made it shocking that Tampa Bay didn't protect him. Over 41.1 innings of work at Double-A, the hurler had an ERA of 1.96 with a 14.2 K/9 and much better 3.5 BB/9.
It has become pretty clear as to what kind of pitcher that he is going to end up being.
He has a sinker and four-seam combo that sits in the mid-90s with a mid-to-low-80s slider. He will be a late-inning reliever that could eventually transform into a killer closer if he can get his control to finally improve.
So far, in two spring training outings, he has continued to match that profile.
Reifert has given up a run and walked one with four strikeouts. His last appearance, against the Miami Marlins, ended with him striking out the side swinging. All three batters bit on a low and away slider.
The Nationals should be able to provide him both the innings and the leash needed to put together a breakout season. At worst, it would be a shock to see them let him go back to the Rays.