Washington Nationals Sees Shake-Up in Top 100 Prospect Rankings
Dylan Crews remains at the top of the Washington Nationals’ list of Top 100 prospects in baseball, even as he begins his Major League career.
But what his happening behind him is interesting, as three other Nationals prospects are in the Top 100 per Baseball America and its September rankings.
While Crews is baseball’s No. 4 prospect, third baseman Brady House is No. 82, pitcher Jarlin Susana is No. 89 and pitcher Travis Sykora is No. 99.
Washington called Crews up on Aug. 26 from Triple-A Rochester and he’s slashed .233/.258/.500/.758 with two home runs and three RBI in seven games. It’s possible that he could graduate from the rankings by season’s end. Recently, Crews was part of seven Washington rookies in the starting lineup of a game, a franchise first.
The Nationals selected Crews No. 2 overall out of LSU last year after he helped the Tigers win the Men’s College World Series. This season he started at Double-A Harrisburg and was eventually promoted to Rochester.
In 100 games he slashed .270/.342/.451/.793 with 13 home runs and 68 RBI. He was also selected to play in the MLB Futures Game in July during All-Star Game weekend.
House, who like Crews started the season at Harrisburg, is still at Rochester, but could be a candidate for a call-up next year. The Nationals’ first-round pick in 2021 has slashed .246/.307/.425/.732 with 19 home runs and 62 RBI in 113 minor leagues games this season.
He was also selected for the MLB Futures Game.
Susana was one of several players the Nationals received in the Juan Soto trade two years ago. Some of them are already in the Majors, including outfielder James Wood, who at one time this season was the Nationals’ No. 1 overall prospect.
Now 20-years-old, the international signee from the Dominican Republic is 4-10 with a 4.47 ERA in 23 games with Class-A Fredericksburg and High-A Wilmington. With Wilmington, He’s 3-3 with a 4.46 ERA in nine starts, with 64 strikeouts and 16 walks.
Sykora was last year’s third-round pick who signed for an over-slot price of $2.6 million and is now at Class-A Fredericksburg. He’s having a sharp season, but it will be a while before he’s ready to help the Nationals in the Majors.
The high school star out of Round Rock, Texas has shown promise with a 5-3 record and a 2.17 ERA in 19 games.
Baseball America had discussions with MLB scouts, coaches, analysts and front office officials, along with its own player observations to create not only its Top 100 prospects and its Top 30 team prospect lists.