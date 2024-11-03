Washington Nationals Should Solve Power Issue With Free Agent Addition
Heading into this offseason, the Washington Nationals have a few clear needs on their roster. Near the top of that list is adding some bonafide power to the lineup.
Last season, the Nationals hit only 135 home runs, which was the second-fewest in baseball. Only the Chicago White Sox with 133 hit fewer.
The leader on the team was All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams, who had 20 and was the only player to reach that plateau.
There is certainly potential for someone such as left fielder James Wood to develop into an incredible power hitter, but adding a bonafide threat to the lineup would help immensely.
Luckily for Washington, there are a few free agents that would help fill that void. One of them is Anthony Santander, who has spent the entirety of his Major League career with the Baltimore Orioles.
Coming off a career season, the switch-hitting slugger is ready to cash in as a free agent. Expect the Nationals to be one of the teams that pursue him, as David Schoenfield of ESPN has listed them as the best fit this offseason.
“What's interesting about this offseason is how the futures of Hernandez and Santander play off what happens with Soto -- but if Soto's negotiations drag on, as they often do with Scott Boras clients, that could leave the other outfielders in a bind. Teams can't wait forever and might move on. Santander is also difficult to place a value on, coming off a career-high 44 home runs but with a below-average OBP and below-average range in right field. The Nationals have James Wood, Dylan Crews and light-hitting speedster Jacob Young in the outfield, but Santander gives them much-needed power and could serve most of his time as a DH while giving the others a break from the field every now and then,” wrote the MLB expert.
Jacob Young is already a Gold Glove-caliber center fielder, so he can help compensate for the lack of defensive impact Santander, and Wood, bring to the table. Rotating them at designated hitter and a spot in the outfield would certainly work.
Like most of the offseason plans, the market for the veteran could be delayed by Juan Soto. If the Nationals realize they aren’t a realistic landing spot for the superstar, they can turn their attention to Santander and try to get a deal done while everyone focuses on Soto.
Washington has money to spend and should be aggressive. After missing the postseason for five straight years, they need to be more competitive in 2025 otherwise some people’s jobs could end up being on the line.