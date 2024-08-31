Washington Nationals Skipper Reveals What He Loves About Team
The Washington Nationals lost 7-6 to the Chicago Cubs on Friday night, and while losing is never the goal, it's often about the process for a young team.
The Nationals scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, battling back before falling short.
Their young talent has been on full display over the past few months and has only been more impressive since Dylan Crews was called up. He left the yard in Friday's game, hitting a solo home run.
It'll be another year or two before Washington likely competes for the division, but as long as they show signs of improving, it's a step in the right direction.
Even at the beginning of the campaign, it was clear that this ball cub wouldn't compete in a loaded National League East. While their 61-74 record isn't great, it's shown who they are as a team.
But there are other ways for the Nationals to show they're improving. A young team that's out of the playoff race can often fold and look to get the season over with.
Washington, however, hasn't done so.
Skipper Dave Martinez has been proud of his team, highlighting their fight in this game and the entire season.
“We’re going to play hard for the last out of the game, and they did that tonight,” Martinez said, according to Jessica Camerato of MLB.com. “... They never treat it like they’re out of a game, and I love that about them.”
It's an intriguing sign, and it's even better that Martinez understands this and gave credit to his team.
The Nationals have a favorable schedule for the remainder of the year, so hopefully, they can go on a winning streak. Building confidence heading into 2025 would be a step in the right direction, as they've already done so.
The offseason will give Washington another chance to add players who want to compete. If they add a player or two who fits with this young core, there could be something special brewing.
However, it's also important that Martinez and the front office find players who want to compete, much like the players they already have on the roster.
With a core set, it's all about building around them.
The Nationals will have another opportunity to show they're improving and competing on Saturday afternoon when they play the second game of a three-game set against a beatable Cubs team.
Get ready, as it's an exciting time in Washington.