Washington Nationals Slugger Excited To Focus Attention Solely on Hitting
One of the goals that the Washington Nationals had coming into the offseason was to upgrade their corner infield spots.
While work still needs to be done at third base, first base has been upgraded in a major way.
The team was able to land two-way star Nathaniel Lowe in a trade with the Texas Rangers in exchange for relief pitcher Robert Garcia. He is set to be the everyday first baseman, taking over a role that Joey Gallo, Joey Meneses and Juan Yepez failed to make an impact at in 2024.
Joining Lowe as part of the first base equation is Josh Bell, who is returning to the Nationals for a second stint.
The two sides agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal, providing even more insurance at a position the team received very little production last season. The aforementioned trio recorded a WAR of 0.4.
Bell struggled with the Miami Marlins out of the gate, recording a -0.8 WAR in 104 games and 441 plate appearances before being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a player to be named later.
He found his groove again in the desert, recording a 0.3 WAR in 41 games and 162 plate appearances. His numbers improved immensely across the board, as he was an above-average performer.
That could have certainly played a part in Washington bringing him into the fold again, as they were desperate to find some power this offseason.
There is reason to believe that will carry over into 2025 because Bell is going to be focused solely on hitting.
With Lowe handling the everyday job at first base, the switch-hitter is set to handle the lion’s share of the work as the designated hitter. He is a better power hitter left-handed than right-handed, so he could get some rest against southpaws.
But, he is ready for the role change that the Nationals are planning and is looking forward to fully immersing himself into the art of hitting, adjusting his approach at the plate.
“I know the importance of what this team needs is slug,” he said. “For me to dive into DHing, understand that I have to put my body into position to slug, to work out and train, to be able to do that for the team from both sides of the plate for 162 games. I think just putting my effort (solely on offense) will make me the best hitter that I can be. So I’m excited for that opportunity,” as shared by Mark Zuckerman of Masn.
Not playing the field consistently will be new for Bell, but it is a change he is fully embracing. He believes that it will help take his game to another level and Washington is certainly hoping that is the case.
His role is one that has been made clear, as the team needs him to be the power threat he is capable of. If he and Lowe can both tap into those slugging tendencies, this offense will quickly rise the ranks.