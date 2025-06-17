Washington Nationals Slugger Ranks Among Leaders in Power, Consistency at Plate
James Wood is in his first full season in the MLB. The Washington Nationals brought up the outfielder on July 1 last year and he has proved to be a great addition both offensively and defensively.
While he is only ninth in the current National League All-Star voting for outfielders, he is in the top three in meaningful hitting statistics for the National League and is also dependable when playing defense.
Nationals Communications listed out his rankings in the NL after the initial wave of All-Star voting was released on Monday. It was enlightening.
Entering Tuesday's action he was first in OPS, OPS+, wRC+ and wOBA. These are advanced metrics that measure slugging plus on-base percentage (OPS). wBOA assigns more value to hits that lead to extra bases.
On top of that Wood is second in slugging percentage (.550), RBI (51), and home runs (tied at second with 18) among all NL outfielders. His “worst” statistic among outfielders is his on-base percentage, which is .378, and ranks fourth.
Wood has started in left field for 59 games. In his other 13 games he's been the designated hitter. In his 512 innings in the field he has had 117 putouts, (the defensive player who is responsible for the out in a play) and three assists with one error.
Even though the Nationals are struggling, fans still have a lot to be excited about with Wood's progress. The Nats are currently fighting not to fall into last place in the NL East.
Washington is hosting the Colorado Rockies who are having a historically bad season. But, Colorado won the first game of the series on Monday evening.
The Nats are in desperate need for some confidence building as they have only won two games since the start of June (2-12) and are on a nine game losing streak entering Tuesday's game.
Wood's presence in the batting order is a constant and his place among league leaders should put him in the race to make the All-Star Game, either as a starter or as a reserve.
