Washington Nationals Slugger’s One-Word Response to Arbitration Process
Nathaniel Lowe reported to Washington Nationals spring training earlier than he needed to, as he showed up in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday.
He did so the same day he found out that he lost his salary arbitration hearing with the Nationals, a process that can lead to hard feelings between the team and the player. It’s especially possible when you consider that Lowe has only been with the Nationals for about two months.
Lowe will receive $10.3 million in salary from Washington in 2025, a raise from the $7.5 million he received from the Texas Rangers last season. But it fell short of the $11.1 million that Lowe was looking for.
During his first interview of spring training, he was asked about the arbitration process and how he felt about the ruling. He didn’t have much to say. In fact, after a smile and a beat, he had just one word, per the Washington Post.
“Next,” he said.
Lowe joined the Nationals in December as the Rangers traded him for reliever Robert Garcia. Texas was looking for bullpen help, perhaps a pitcher that could eventually serve as a closer. Washington needed to solve its slugging problem, especially at first base. He is certainly capable of being the solution.
Lowe is one of 10 first basemen in Major League history to win a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger and a World Series ring. The good news for the Nationals is that Lowe wants to improve his slugging at the plate, too.
“More power,” said Lowe. “Everybody wants to hit more homers. So, yeah, guilty. I’d like to hit more homers.”
The 29-year-old can hit than 20 home runs in a season. While he slammed 16 home runs in an injury-curtailed 2024, he hit 27 in 2022, which was his Silver Slugger season.
In 2024 he slashed .265/.361/.401/.762 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI. He ended up with one of the best walk-to-strikeout splits of his career, as he drew 71 walks against 125 strikeouts.
In 2023, he helped the Rangers win the World Series for the first time, won his first Gold Glove and he slashed .262/.360/.414/.775 with 17 home runs 65 RBI. In winning the Gold Glove he led the American League in double plays turned by a first baseman (128) and assists (106).
In 2022 he won his first Silver Slugger award as he slashed .302/.358/.492/.851 with 27 home runs and 76 RBI.