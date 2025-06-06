Washington Nationals Star Outfielder Showing Why He Deserves All-Star Nod
The Washington Nationals have been a scrappy team this season, going 29-33 entering play on May 6.
They don’t look quite like a playoff contender yet, but that will change in the near future once they can start building up the rest of the roster around the foundation that is being put into place.
The Nationals have already gotten the hard part out of the way, finding a bona fide star to anchor their lineup in left fielder James Wood.
Acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto blockbuster trade a few years ago, the former second-round pick has already emerged as one of the most feared left-handed hitters in the sport.
The scariest part for pitchers attempting to get Wood out is that he is only scratching the surface of his potential at 22 years old. Once he fills out his frame and starts to really tap into his raw power, some eye-popping statistics are going to be produced.
He is already garnering attention with the numbers he is putting up.
Through 273 plate appearances in 2025, Wood has a .278/.374/.551 slash line. He has hit 16 home runs and 16 doubles, knocking in 45 runs to go along with nine stolen bases.
James Wood Should Be an NL All-Star Team Starter
His combination of power and speed is unprecedented, especially for a person of his size, measuring out at 6-foot-7.
When Washington traded away Soto, they were hoping another star would emerge from the group of acquired players. Wood is turning into that and should be rewarded with a spot in the starting lineup for the National League All-Star Team.
The numbers are worthy of such an honor and his Baseball Savant page is full of the kind of red you love to see, especially from a player as young as Wood is.
His spray chart is a thing of beauty, possessing easy power to all fields. It is impressive that he is hitting as many home runs as he is, given the unique approach he takes at the plate.
Wood isn’t a pull hitter and puts the ball in the air as infrequently as anyone in baseball to the pull side. He is still hitting ground balls well above the league average, which makes his production all the more impressive.
The more often that Wood starts putting the ball in the air, the more damage he is going to do at the plate, garnering more attention and accolades along the way.