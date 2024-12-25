Washington Nationals Starter Trevor Williams Has 'Buy-Low Upside'
The Washington Nationals are starting to address some of their needs this offseason, despite a quiet start to the winter.
While the win-loss record might have been the same the past two years, it was a step in the right direction for the Nationals in 2024.
Last campaign showcased a lot of the young talent who have reached the Majors and made an impact.
Now, with the young core starting to develop and take shape, the Nationals have to make sure they are doing the right things to surround those players with the right pieces to get the most out of their careers.
In the lineup, Washington made a nice move to acquire Nathaniel Lowe, who could be a part of the foundation for the team.
While the offense is shaping up nicely for the future, the bullpen and starting rotation has plenty of question marks.
The Nationals signed Michael Soroka to a one-year, $9 million deal. This signing gave them another arm, but likely didn’t help answer any of those questions.
Recently, Joel Rueter of Bleacher Report spoke about Trevor Williams from Washington as a buy-low, high upside free agent.
He highlighted his excellent campaign in 2024 with the Nationals.
“Trevor Williams was shaping up to be a hot commodity at the trade deadline when he came out of the gates dealing in 2024. In 11 starts over the first two months of the season, he went 5-0 with a 2.22 ERA in 56.2 innings, but his season came to an abrupt halt when he suffered a right flexor strain in his forearm. That cost him the next three-plus months, but he returned in September with a pair of five-inning starts, allowing six hits and one earned run to prove his health going into the offseason and free agency.”
He had a solid showing in 2024 and is certainly an appealing option in free agency.
Last year, the right-hander totaled a 6-1 record, 2.03 ERA, and 2.6 WAR in 13 starts. While the veteran missed a ton of time during the campaign, he did come back and make a couple of solid starts at the end of the season.
For a Washington team that might not be looking to invest long-term quite yet on a starting pitcher, re-signing Williams makes a lot of sense.
The right-hander is likely looking for a one-year prove it deal like Soroka, and he is also familiar with the Nationals.
Since the rotation is very much up in the air besides a few guys, Williams would earn the right to be a starter to begin the season if he returns to Washington.