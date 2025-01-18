Washington Nationals' Third Base Answer Might be Former Star Prospect
The Washington Nationals have slowly but surely started to piece together their roster for 2025.
Coming into the offseason, the Nationals appeared like a team that could potentially make a splash or two in free agency. With some contracts coming off the books, there is certainly money for Washington to spend if they choose to.
However, with a largely unproven and very young core, the Nationals look like they will be playing it a bit more patiently rather than spending on players long-term. The theme of their signings this offseason has been to one or two-year deals.
For a team that is still trying to figure out how good some of their young players are, 2025 will likely be another year of evaluation.
However, after winning 71 games in the past two seasons, the franchise certainly wants to see an improvement in that category.
So far this offseason, Washington has addressed their needs at first base and likely in their starting rotation, which leaves third base as still a potential area to improve.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the biggest remaining hole to fill for the Nationals and highlighted third base. He spoke about Washington potentially taking a risk on Yoan Moncada to fill the void at the position.
“Moncada offers intriguing upside if he can stay healthy, and the Nationals are one of the only teams that might be willing to offer him a starting job at third base. The 29-year-old has played in only 208 games over the past three seasons," Reuter wrote.
With third base still being a bit up in the air for Washington, Moncada is an interesting player to consider.
Currently, Jose Tena would likely be considered the favorite to be the Opening Day starter at the position, but top prospect Brady House is also knocking on the door.
By adding a player like Moncada, it provides little risk to the Nationals, especially considering it would likely be another one-year deal.
Injuries have derailed the 29-year-old in recent years. In 2024, he was able to play in just 12 games, and he was under 100 in 2023. However, he was a player that showed some signs of potential early on in his career.
As a 24-year-old in 2019, he was able to hit .315 with 25 home runs, 78 RBIs, and a .915 OPS. Unfortunately between the COVID-shortened year and injuries of late, he hasn’t been close to those numbers.
However, at just 29 years old, he should still have plenty left in the tank if he can stay healthy. The Nationals have done well with guys coming to the team on one-year prove-it deals, and Moncada fits the bill in that department.