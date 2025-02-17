Washington Nationals Top Prospect Could Make Franchise History This Season
With Spring Training underway for the Washington Nationals, the team is excited to prove what they can do in 2025.
Despite being in a rebuild for the last several years, the Nationals might be finally ready to put a product on the field capable of being around the .500 mark.
Even though they lost a lot of games last season, the team felt like they were finally starting to show some signs of growth, especially in their lineup.
Shortstop CJ Abrams made his first All-Star team with a great first half of the campaign. Even though he struggled after the break, it was an encouraging sign to see him flash those high-end abilities.
At second base, Luis Garcia Jr. arguably performed even better than Abrams throughout the entire season.
These two players appear to be the building blocks of what Washington hopes will be a very talented lineup for years to come.
However, while it was great to see the development of those two players, top prospects James Wood and Dylan Crews were both called up last year. Wood got the call-up first and performed well for the team.
Even though he was a top prospect for the franchise, Crews is the one that everyone will have their eyes on.
Brian Stokes of MLB.com recently spoke about Nationals rookie Dylan Crews being a potential impact player for the team in 2025.
“It looks like he has a shot of becoming the first rookie in Nationals/Expos history to record a 20-20 season.”
The upside for the former top five pick is massive.
Even though his numbers weren’t great when he was called up, gaining a good amount of experience as an everyday player while keeping his rookie status in tact for 2025 was a smart move by the Nationals.
With both power and speed, becoming the first rookie to reach the 20/20 mark seems like a lock for Crews if he can stay healthy.
The talented young outfielder has the ability and skill set to be a five-tool player for Washington for years to come.
Overall, the lineup for the Nationals is shaping up to be an exciting one. With the addition of Paul DeJong to man the hot corner for the team, the batting order appears to be set heading into the season.
Even though this unit is fairly young, the veteran additions of DeJong, Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Bell should help these talented young players develop.
While it likely won’t be a perfect season for Crews, he has the potential to make history for this franchise in 2025.