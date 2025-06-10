Washington Nationals Top Prospect May Be Next Young Star Promoted to MLB
The new youth movement has taken the Washington Nationals by storm this season, as a number of former top prospects have broken onto the scene in a major way for the Nats in 2025.
Names like James Wood, Dylan Crews, and McKenzie Gore have all begun to find their footing for Washington and, in doing so, have provided a light at the end of the tunnel for the long rebuild the team has been undergoing over the past several years.
Washington could soon see another top prospect make his debut in the big leagues as well, as former top draft choice Brady House has been tearing it up as of late for the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.
The 11th overall pick from the 2021 MLB draft currently holds a .299/.352/.521 slash line through his first 59 games at Triple-A this season while also belting 12 homers and racking up 36 RBIs.
His power at the plate has been the defining feature of House's game. The 22-year-old has also shown the ability to be a solid defensive option at third base, a position he transitioned to from his original role at shortstop back in 2023.
The Nationals have been seeing some solid production from second-year man José Trena, but it's unlikely the team views him as the long-term answer at the hot corner.
If team skipper Davey Martinez wanted to keep Trena at third, though, House could also be given a shot as the team's new designated hitter.
The team's current DH is veteran slugger Josh Bell, and his struggles at the plate have been well documented. So it could make sense to have the rookie take reps there.
Regardless of where Washington decides to stick House, it seems unlikely he'll be stuck at Triple-A for too much longer, as he's grown just about as much as he can in the minor leagues.
He's passed every test along his path up the minor league ladder over the past several years with flying colors, and appears ready for an MLB call up.
When and if the move is made will obviously be up to the front office, but with the way he's been swinging the bat it shouldn't be very long before House finally finds himself realizing his dream in The Show.
