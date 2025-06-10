Washington Nationals ON SI

Washington Nationals Top Prospect May Be Next Young Star Promoted to MLB

The Washington Nationals are building up a young core of former top draft picks, and this youngster could be the next to get called up.

Jacob Moss

Washington Nationals third baseman Brady House (55) participates in the Spring Breakout game against the New York Mets at Clover Park.
Washington Nationals third baseman Brady House (55) participates in the Spring Breakout game against the New York Mets at Clover Park. / Jim Rassol, Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The new youth movement has taken the Washington Nationals by storm this season, as a number of former top prospects have broken onto the scene in a major way for the Nats in 2025.

Names like James Wood, Dylan Crews, and McKenzie Gore have all begun to find their footing for Washington and, in doing so, have provided a light at the end of the tunnel for the long rebuild the team has been undergoing over the past several years.

Washington could soon see another top prospect make his debut in the big leagues as well, as former top draft choice Brady House has been tearing it up as of late for the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.

More News: Remembering Washington Nationals Star Stephen Strasburg's Electrifying Debut

The 11th overall pick from the 2021 MLB draft currently holds a .299/.352/.521 slash line through his first 59 games at Triple-A this season while also belting 12 homers and racking up 36 RBIs.

His power at the plate has been the defining feature of House's game. The 22-year-old has also shown the ability to be a solid defensive option at third base, a position he transitioned to from his original role at shortstop back in 2023.

The Nationals have been seeing some solid production from second-year man José Trena, but it's unlikely the team views him as the long-term answer at the hot corner.

More News: Struggling Nationals Fan Favorite Finally Heating Up at the Plate

If team skipper Davey Martinez wanted to keep Trena at third, though, House could also be given a shot as the team's new designated hitter.

The team's current DH is veteran slugger Josh Bell, and his struggles at the plate have been well documented. So it could make sense to have the rookie take reps there.

Regardless of where Washington decides to stick House, it seems unlikely he'll be stuck at Triple-A for too much longer, as he's grown just about as much as he can in the minor leagues.

More News: Washington Nationals Reminded of Jacob deGrom's Dominance in Shutout

He's passed every test along his path up the minor league ladder over the past several years with flying colors, and appears ready for an MLB call up.

When and if the move is made will obviously be up to the front office, but with the way he's been swinging the bat it shouldn't be very long before House finally finds himself realizing his dream in The Show.

For More Nationals Coverage, Head to Washington Nationals On SI

Published
Jacob Moss
JACOB MOSS

Georgia native and avid Atlanta sports fan who has lived in the Charlotte area for the past eight years. Got started writing about sports for my middle school paper and haven’t stopped since. Graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and proud 49er. Passionate sports writer who has covered everything from high school soccer to the NFL for several prominent outlets including the Charlotte Observer, ESPN, and the Carolina Panthers. Also covered the South Carolina Gamecocks football program as the lead beat writer for Last Word on College Football, and was a contributing writer for several other notable online publications such as Yardbarker. Lives and breathes sports and will watch whatever is on or in season. Favorite teams include the Braves, Hawks, Falcons, and Georgia Bulldogs. Massive Jordan Speith and Rory McIlroy fan on the PGA Tour

Home/News