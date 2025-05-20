Struggling Nationals Slugger Might Just be Worst Hitter in Baseball
The Washington Nationals have quickly become one of the most interesting teams in baseball this season. While they're still at least a couple of years still away from becoming serious postseason threats, the progress their young core is making is cause for serious optimism.
What isn't inspiring optimism, however, is the performance of their veteran slugger, Josh Bell. The Nationals signed Bell to a one-year deal this past offseason in hopes he could provide a spark to their largely inexperienced lineup.
Instead of providing said spark, Bell has instead regressed into arguably the worst hitter in baseball this season. As of this writing, he holds the worst batting average of any qualified hitter in the MLB (.156). He also ranks fifth-worst in on-base percentage (.242) and ninth-worst in slugging percentage (.305).
Bell has also struck out over twice as much as he's walked so far this season. Compounding all of these issues is the fact that he is also the team's primary DH. As such, he offers no potential upside on defense that could mitigate his lack of production at the plate.
When factoring in his lack of production and his role as DH, it's tough to make the case for any other hitter being worse thus far in 2025 than Bell. The only thing that might help his argument is the six home runs he's hit, but even then, it's a stretch.
Perhaps the most baffling thing about Bell this season, though, is the fact that Nationals' manager Davey Martinez continues to trot him out there every day in the middle of the order.
At some point, one would think that the black hole Bell represents in the lineup would be too great to justify starting him every day, but Martinez apparently has a pretty substantial amount of faith in his DH. He even recently stated that he foresees Bell getting back on track soon.
Confidence from one's manager is always a boost, but it will only get Bell so far. If he's unable to figure things out soon, he may quickly find that confidence is running dangerously low.