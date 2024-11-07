Washington Nationals Top Prospect Reveals Lofty Goal He’s Aiming for Next Year
Things have not gone according to plan for Washington Nationals prospect Robert Hassell III over the last few years.
Talented enough to be selected No. 8 overall in the 2020 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres, he got off to a hot start as a pro. He quickly rose in the prospect ranks and was included in the Juan Soto blockbuster.
Hassell was the highest-rated prospect that the Padres included in the package heading back to the Nationals. However, he has been surpassed by his peers including shortstop CJ Abrams, left fielder James Wood and starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore. All of these youngsters have been making contributions at the Major League level.
The talented outfielder has seen his star diminish in large part because of injuries.
A broken hamate bone, a wrist injury and a carpal fracture led to him losing his confidence and an underwhelming performance on the field. He was no longer making hard contact, as his mechanics were out of whack.
Instead of trying to barrel the ball up, he was focused more on not injuring himself further. Looking to find his way again, he participated in the Arizona Fall League for a third time this year.
He has taken full advantage, as the former top prospect is beginning to look like his old self again.
Through 17 games and 77 plate appearances, he has recorded a .286/.351/.514 slash line with five doubles, one triple and three home runs. Hassell has scored 11 times and knocked in 15 runs, adding five steals to showcase his full repertoire.
While some analysts no longer foresee a productive MLB career for him, his confidence is not wavering. He has set a lofty goal for himself in 2025, as he believes he can change a lot of people’s minds.
“I’d like to finish all of Spring Training in big league camp and perform – create some opportunities for myself and make it a hard decision for them,” Hassell said in an exclusive interview with SportsCasting via Kyle Odegard. “Apply that pressure on them early, because Spring Training is long enough that I can really open some eyes. If I am back to what I usually do, I can open some eyes.”
The Independence High School product hailing from Thompson’s Station, Tenn. has yet to be invited to a Major League camp for the spring. Given how well he has performed in the AFL, that could change when players begin reporting to camp in February.