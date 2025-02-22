Washington Nationals Top Prospects To Watch at Each Position This Spring
Spring Training has arrived for the Washington Nationals, and there are plenty of players to keep an eye on during this preseason ramp up period as the organization gets ready to shape their roster.
With tons of talented prospects in the pipeline who also got invited to Major League camp, fans will not only see the present, but also get a glimpse into the future of what this Nationals team might look like.
Some of these players will see limited playing time, so it's important to keep an eye on the rosters for each game.
Below are the top prospects at each position who have been extended non-roster invitations and could get some game action this spring.
Caleb Lomavita - Catcher
Lomavita was the 39th pick of the 2024 MLB draft out of California. He is an uber-athletic catcher. He has good contact skills and a bit of power and can be a base-stealing threat. Scouts love his leadership.
Yohandy Morales - First Base
Morales was selected with the 40th pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Miami. He has the potential for significant power, but a thumb injury sidelined him for the entire 2024 season.
If he can regain his power, he could be a viable option at first base. While he isn't a defensive standout, he is athletic enough to improve his skills.
Dylan Crews - Outfield
Crews is considered a five-tool player. He was the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of LSU and made it to the big leagues in his second season. For 2025, he is expected to play in right field as Washington's Opening Day starter.
While he struggled a bit during his initial 119 at-bats, posting a slash line of .218/.288/.353, there is no need for concern about his future performance.
Could Crews potentially be the next Bryce Harper Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo?
Dylan Lile - Outfield
Lile was selected in the 47th round of the 2021 MLB draft out of high school.
After missing a season due to Tommy John surgery, he has had two solid showings and is currently playing at Double-A Harrisburg.
In 275 at-bats, he recorded a slash line of .255/.343/.371. His hit tool is rated only behind Crews, although he does not have the same power. Lile could contribute to the Nationals by 2025.
Robert Hassell III - Outfield
Hassell was the key player in the 2022 trade for Juan Soto. However, injuries and a lack of production have held him back.
A promising third appearance in the Arizona Fall League could serve as a springboard for his 2025 season. If he stays healthy, he could make significant contributions to Washington in 2025.
Jarlin Susana - Pitcher
Susana was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2022 by the San Diego Padres. He was another prized piece of the Juan Soto trade.
He sits easily at 99-100 mph and tops out at 103 mph with both a two-seam and four-seam fastball ball. His improvement to his low 90s slider has made a difference in his production.
He could be a dominant closer down the road if he can't refine his skills as a starter.