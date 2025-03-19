Washington Nationals Veteran Considered Likely Trade Deadline Departure Again
The Washington Nationals re-signed a fan favorite this offseason, but could end up trading him away for the second time.
CBS Sports' Mike Axisa released a list of the 10 players he views as likely trade deadline candidates. Among them was Nationals first baseman/designated hitter Josh Bell.
Bell has become a regular name at the deadline as he has not started and ended the season with the same team since the 2021 campaign in Washington.
The fact he signed a one-year deal and the Nationals aren't expected to be major competitors come the deadline means that this could end up being his fourth-straight year on the move.
It makes sense as to why he is a hot commodity come that time.
Even if he isn't the most consistent player, a switch-hitting power-first bat is something that virtually every contending team could use.
The 32-year-old has also shined the last two times he was traded, so it is clear he knows how to perform under those circumstances.
He is already pretty much held to a designated hitter-only role with Washington, given that the team traded for Nathaniel Lowe this offseason and he is a much better defender at first base.
"With similar first base/DH types slated to start the season in Triple-A (Andrés Chaparro,Juan Yepez), plus at least one outfielder maybe knocking on the door (Robert Hassell III), you needn't try hard to see Washington wanting to open up the DH spot at midseason," said Axisa.
Calling up a player like Robert Hassell III down the stretch would be a perfect excuse to trade Bell away. He is one of the last remaining pieces waiting to debut from the Juan Soto trade, and he looked great in spring training.
The 23-year-old posted a .370/.408/.544 slash line in 49 plate appearances this spring. If he can keep a fraction of that production in the minors, he will get called up at some point.
Both Andres Chaparro and Juan Yepez also had flashes last year and could hold down a designated hitter role, especially for a team that is likely to be in the bottom half of the league.
If Bell can play to his career-average, there will be a market and the Nationals should listen.
Axias listed the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins as two likely landing spots for the slugger.
The Mariners make the most sense, but their front office seems to be allergic to improving their offense. They did trade for Randy Arozarena at last year's deadline, though.
The Twins are in a similar spot.
Their urgency to add Bell likely hinges on how Ty France performs for them this season, but adding power at the deadline would be a good move no matter what.