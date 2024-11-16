Washington Nationals, Veteran Slugger Seen as Perfect Fit in Free Agency
As the Washington Nationals head into the offseason, the franchise has a few key areas that they would like to improve.
While the Nationals won the same number of games in 2024 as they did in 2023 (71), they did it with many of their young players getting valuable experience in the Major Leagues.
Seeing players like James Wood, Jacob Young, and Dylan Crews all performing well in the outfield has created a lot of hope that the team is getting closer to breaking out of their rebuild. In a few games down the stretch, the Nationals were so young they started seven rookies.
Washington has done an excellent job of targeting and developing prospects. One common theme is going after players that are quick and can run the bases well.
The Nationals were one of the top base-stealing teams last year, and that has plenty of value with new rule changes, including the size of bases, the pitch clock and limits to pickoff moves per batter.
However, the game is still home run dependent, and that is an area that Washington struggles with. Adding some power will be a goal this offseason. The Nationals could use a run producer in the middle of their order. General manager Mike Rizzo said as much during a radio interview in September.
Recently, David Schoenfield of ESPN.com wrote about veteran left-handed hitter Joc Pederson as a potential option for the Nationals in free agency.
He's played for five different teams since the 2020 season. While he'd certainly love some steadiness, his ability at the plate is part of the reason teams keep signing him, per Schoenfield:
“Over the past three seasons, he hit .262/.365/.485, good for a wRC+ of 135. Among players with 1,000 plate appearances, that ranks 16th, just below Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and just ahead of Jose Ramirez. He does need a platoon partner, but finding the short side of a DH platoon isn't too difficult."
Schoenfield also projects that Pederson could get $14 million in 2025, which was what Pederson was expected to make with Arizona in 2025 before he opted out of his deal. In a tight market for hitters, he could make more.
At this point in his career, Pederson is seen almost exclusively a designated hitter against right-handed pitching, hence the need for a platoon partner. But, he could help fill a void in the power department.
With the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024, the left-hander hit .275 with 23 home runs and 64 RBIs in 449 at-bats. That is exactly the type of power the Nationals would be looking for, and given Pederson's age and limited ability to help in the field, he could come at an affordable price.
Since the Nationals already have some right-handed hitting options, pursuing Pederson makes a lot of sense to help bolster the lineup at designated hitter.