Washington Nationals Will Be Keeping Close Tabs on All-Star’s Extension Negotiations
The Washington Nationals mostly sat out this year’s free-agent spending frenzy.
Despite being mentioned as a good fit for Juan Soto, they didn’t seem to be truly in the sweepstakes. There were other holes on the roster that needed to be addressed but they opted for short-term deals to maintain future flexibility.
The only player who landed a multi-year deal from the franchise this offseason was Trevor Williams, who re-signed on a two-year pact.
First baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who was acquired in a trade from the Texas Rangers, is under team control through 2026.
Every other acquisition, designated hitter Josh Bell, pitcher Mike Soroka and relief pitcher Jorge Lopez, agreed to one-year deals.
While some fans were certainly hoping that more spending would come this offseason, it is clear ownership and the front office have a plan in place. They want to see who else emerges from their incredibly deep farm system before committing long-term money to players outside of the organization.
With the direction things are trending in, the next offseason could be when the Nationals jump head first into free agency and seek a major upgrade for the team.
One player who will assuredly pique their interest, as well as virtually every team in baseball, is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
He is an impending free agent and like Soto this past winter, is going to garner a remarkable amount of interest on the market. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger will be hitting free agency at 26 years old, the rare combination of youth and track record, similar to the star outfielder.
As Mark Feinsand of MLB.com shared, Guerrero is one of the players eligible for an extension this year to keep an eye on.
The Blue Jays have made a lucrative offer to their slugger, reportedly presenting him with a contract north of $300 million. He declined as the gap seems to be gargatuan between the two sides, which isn’t all too surprising.
As a free agent, with several big market teams in the race, he will likely clear $400 million with ease. Some of the risks that free agents carry won’t apply to Guerrero as he will be starting his new contract before even hitting his prime.
The four-time All-Star has imposed a deadline for negotiations at the start of spring training, which is only a few days away.
Washington representatives will be keeping a close eye on how those negotiations go. If no deal is completed, Guerrero is going to be the most popular name placed in trade rumors by fans in baseball.
Toronto has made some moves this offseason with the hopes of competing and convincing him to stay long-term. If they get off to a slow start, those rumors are going to pick up as they will not want to lose him and shortstop Bo Bichette in free agency for virtually nothing.
Whether it is an in-season trade or pursuing in free agency, the Nationals are a team on the rise and one to keep an eye on as Guerrero would fit their timeline perfectly.