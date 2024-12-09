Washington Nationals Winter Meetings Mantra Should be to Spend Smart
Never trade one problem for another. It’s good advice.
It’s something the Washington Nationals should heed as they prepare for the MLB winter meetings in Dallas this week.
It took the Nationals several years, but their books are finally clean. The not-so-significant contracts of players like Patrick Corbin are off the books. Washington has a team so young that its financial footprint registers like a well-funded start-up.
Between its pre-arbitration players, it’s remaining arbitration players and the few veterans it has under contract, Washington flies to Dallas with a payroll of around $35 million, give or take.
That’s led just about every MLB expert to speculate that the Nationals are going to be willing to spend money on free agents this offseason. And they should be willing to do so.
But not at the expense of the future and not if the Nats believe that the next deal could end up like a Corbin deal.
The Nationals need a big bat, something that can move the needle when it comes to offense. Only the Chicago White Sox hit fewer home runs than the Nationals did last season. That’s company Washington doesn’t want to keep.
While players like James Wood, Dylan Crews or C.J. Abrams could certainly grow into that sort of player, it’s a bit of a stretch to expect that in 2025. Washington needs experience there.
That’s why the bats of Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman are so enticing. Both are free agents and both would bring power to Washington. Both are just on the other side of 30, too. Elite players tend to produce at an elite level longer. But, do the Nats consider either to be elite?
If so, do they pay the premium? If not, do you pass or hand out a shorter-term deal?
Alonso is tied to first base. Bregman has the potential to be a bit more versatile. When he was injured las season and having trouble getting on the field, the Astros cross-trained him at first base. He could make that sort of change.
Then there’s the starting pitching. MacKenzie Gore has an undeniably good make-up. D.J. Herz has tons of potential. In fact, the rotation is quite young and it needs a rotational leader.
Naturally, Corbin Burns comes to mind. He’s a Cy Young winner, durable, takes the ball and gets things done. But $200 million? That’s the ante to get into that game. Do the Nationals want to trade their Corbin deal for Burnes and roll that dice?
It’s why I believe the Nationals need to spend, but they need to spend smart.
If it’s just about the money, then spend it.
But if it’s about winning, then spend it smart.