Watch: Nationals Defeat Diamondbacks with Franchise-First Final Play
This weekend the Washington Nationals are celebrating their first team, the 2005 team that made its debut at Nationals Park 20 years ago.
It’s part of a year-long celebration for the franchise, which moved to D.C. from Montreal after the 2004 season.
There have been plenty of first along the way, including the franchise’s pinnacle, the 2019 World Series victory over the Houston Astros.
With many of those 2005 Nationals in the house for a pre-game celebration for their induction into the club’s ring of honor, Washington did something it had never done before to secure its 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In the ninth inning, holding onto a one-run lead, the Nationals were faced with a two-out situation with Alek Thomas at first base. During the at-bat, Thomas elected to try and steal second to put himself in scoring position.
That was a big mistake. Nationals catcher Riley Adams stoop up after the pitch from closer Kyle Finnegan and fired a rocket to Washington shortstop CJ Abrams. He applied the tag to Thomas’ hand and recorded the final out of the game.
Arizona asked for a replay, but the play stood. And history was made.
Per Elias Sports Bureau, this was the first time in the 20-year history of the Nationals that a victory was clinched with a caught stealing.
The victory was just Washington’s second of the season and the Nationals will take whatever they can get during this slow start. Left fielder James Wood drove in the first two runs of the game on a double to center field. That was in the bottom of the first and game just after he robbed Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of a home run at the left field wall.
Later that inning, Alex Call singled home Wood but was called out at second base trying to stretch it out to a double.
Call also drove in the other run, coming on a single in the fourth inning, which scored Josh Bell.
That gave starting pitcher Mitchell Parker enough cushion to claim his second victory of the season, as he pitched six innings, giving up two hits and a run. He struck out two but walked four.
Finnegan claimed his second save of the season as three relievers in front of him each held the lead. The Nationals wrap up the series with the Diamondbacks on Sunday.