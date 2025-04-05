Watch: Nationals Star’s Incredible Catch Robs Diamondbacks Slugger of Home Run
The Washington Nationals just want to see progress from one of their star outfielders. On Saturday, he showed just that.
James Wood, the franchise’s cornerstone in left field, had a tremendous start to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on a day in which the team was wearing its City Connect jerseys.
In the top of the first inning Arizona slugger Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a chance to turn the first inning into a 1-0 Diamondbacks lead. With two out and no one out, he took a pitch from Mitchell Parker for a ride to the gap in left-center field.
Wood and center fielder Jacob Young were giving chase and Wood had the best shot at the catch. The ball was clearly heading for the Arizona bullpen until he leapt up make the catch at the wall and rob Gurriel of a home run.
In the bottom of the first Wood showed off the bat. He doubled a pitch from the Diamondbacks into center field, which drove in two runs and gave the Nationals a 2-0 lead.
Wood was batting in the fifth spot in the order on Saturday and that hit boosted his batting average to .250.
Entering the contest the 22-year-old, who was the Nats’ No. 1 prospect last year, was slashing .250/.300/.729 with one home run and three RBI. It’s been a slow start for most of the Nationals on offense, but Wood’s bat is starting to cook. His glove appears to already be there.
He didn’t get quite the ramp-up that everyone else got in spring training. He was about a week behind everyone else in camp with right quad tendinitis. The Nationals wanted to be cautious with him, given his importance to their lineup and to their future.
Wood said he was dealing with the tendinitis in the offseason, and because of that Washington kept him in baseball activities longer than some other players. The Nationals also started him ins spring training as a designated hitter before moving him back into left field.
Wood was one of several players the National received for Soto in the 2022 trade deadline deal that also included Josh Bell, who signed with Washington this offseason.
Wood was called up to make his MLB debut on July 1. He spent the remainder of the season with Washington, as he slashed .264/.354/.427.781 with nine home runs and 41 RBI. Along with Young and right fielder Dylan Crews, the Nationals have one of the most promising young outfields in baseball.