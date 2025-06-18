Watch: Nationals Star Prospect Brady House Records First Career MLB Hit
The Washington Nationals dropped another game to the historically awful Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night, now falling 13 games below .500 as things keep on moving in the wrong direction.
When a season takes the kind of turn this year is starting to take for the Nationals, the focus immediately turns to how the young players look and whether or not guys can develop.
As one of the youngest teams in all of baseball and clearly a couple of years away from competing, that has become especially true for this Washington group.
The latest rookie to make his debut is hopeful third baseman of the future Brady House.
After not recording a hit in his debut on Monday, House came back on Tuesday in the sixth inning and looped one into left field which dropped for his first career base knock.
Later in the game, House recorded another single and his first career RBI, now reaching base four times in his first nine career plate appearances through two contests.
House is currently rated as the No. 3 prospect in the organization and No. 90 overall in Major League Baseball. In 65 Triple-A games this season with Rochester, he slashed .304/.353/.519 with 13 home runs and 41 RBI en route to demonstrating that he is ready for The Show.
Though the 2025 campaign has not gone the way anyone hoped it would for the Nationals, House will have a chance over the second half of this season to establish himself as a key franchise cornerstone for years to come.
Not only that, but the freshly turned 22-year-old can give hope to a Washington fanbase that has not had much to be hopeful about in 2025.
