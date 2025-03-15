Watch: Washington Nationals Future Stars Show Off Power in Spring Showcase
The Spring Breakout games are an opportunity for fans to see the potential stars for the future each MLB team. The Washington Nationals were no exception.
On Friday, Washington’s Spring Breakout team face the Houston Astros’ team at their shared stadium, CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla.
These games are filled with some of the best prospects in baseball, most of which haven’t made their MLB debuts yet. For instance, Nationals rookie Dylan Crews didn’t play, even though he is the organization’s No. 1 prospect. He’s preparing to be the Nationals’ opening day right fielder.
But two outfielders that are not expected to make the roster slammed home runs during Friday’s game.
Early in the contest it was Andrew Pinckney. Later, it was Elijah Green.
Green is the better-known of the two prospects. Washington took Green with the No. 5 overall pick in 2022. He is the son of former NFL tight end Eric Green. To ensure the high schooler started his pro career right away, the Nationals signed him to a $6.5 million signing bonus.
Last year, Baseball America spotlighted him as one 15 power hitters that were 21 years old or younger, were still in the minor leagues but had shown exceptional power at the plate. Their scouts graded his power as “elite.”
He has more developing to do the plate. He spent last season at Class-A Fredericksburg, where he slashed just .208/.293/.355/.648 with 13 home runs and 54 RBI. His home runs and RBI were career highs. He’s struggled with strikeouts, as he has 377 in 760 official at-bats, which is around 40%. He needs to bring that down to further his career.
MLB Pipeline projects the 21-year-old to be ready for the Majors in 2026.
Pinckney, the Nats’ No. 26 prospect, is much further along and nearly MLB ready. The 24-year-old was Washington’s fourth round pick in 2023, and he’s quickly moved through the ranks. He played with four different affiliates after his selection and excelled, slashing .321/.415/.457/.872 with four home runs and 20 RBI.
Last year he was with Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester. The slash numbers came down but were still solid — .258/.329/.362/.691 with eight home runs and 50 RBI.
Pinckney’s problem right now is there is too much talent in front of him. Along with Crews, the Nationals have Jacob Young in center field and James Wood in left field. It will probably take an injury for Pinckney to get that first call-up.
But, right now, he looks ready for the season and Green looks ready to make real progress.