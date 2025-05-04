Watch: Washington Nationals Pitcher Blown Away by Fans Wearing his Jersey
Derek Law’s is not exactly the jersey you would see young Washington Nationals fans wear at a game.
After all this is a team filled with young superstars, including James Wood, Dylan Crews, C.J. Abrams and MacKenzie Gore. Their jerseys fill up the team shop at Nationals Park, where it’s a crisp home jersey or the new City Connect uniforms.
Law is a 34-year-old journeyman reliever whose best asset is his reliability. He’s played in part or all of nine MLB seasons, starting in 2016. And, while he pitched for the Nationals last season, he hasn’t pitched in a game yet this season.
That’s because Law has been out of the lineup since before the season started with right forearm inflammation. In fact, he still hasn’t been cleared to throw yet.
But, because he’s on the 40-man roster, he’s still around the team. On Sunday, before the Nationals started their game, Law was greeted by three fans looking for his autograph. All three were wearing his jersey.
Spencer Nusbaum of the Washington Post captured the moment from the press box.
Baseball players sign autographs all the time. But players like Law — who has a handful of Major League wins to his credit and generally pitches in unglamorous situations — don’t always get the jersey treatment from fans. But, clearly, these three kids were fans of the Nationals and Law.
Before the injury, Law had the best season of his career with the Nationals last season. He went 7-4 with a 2.60 ERA in 75 games, all in relief. He struck out 76 and walked 24 in 90 innings.
For his career he is 23-18 with a 3.69 ERA in 322 games, all but seven of which are in relief. In 346 innings he has 316 strikeouts and 137 walks. Batters have hit .254 against him lifetime.
He was a ninth-round pick of the San Francisco Giants in the 2011 MLB draft out of Miami Dade Community College. The Pittsburgh, Pa., native made his MLB debut with the Giants. He played with four other Major League teams before he joined the Nationals last season.