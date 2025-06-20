What Are Nationals' NL East Rivals Predicted To Do Ahead of Trade Deadline?
The Washington Nationals weren't expected to do much in 2025.
While there was anticipation based on what their young stars could do with another season of Major League Baseball under their belts, everyone knew that this would be another year in the rebuilding process of the franchise.
Because of that, the Nationals were always circled as a team that would sell ahead of the deadline.
That has not changed, and with some intriguing pieces on their roster that could generate a nice return in what is projected to be a seller's market, Washington could find themselves adding even more young talent to the mix.
But as for the other teams in the NL East, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicts the Nationals won't be the only ones who find themselves busy before July 31.
New York Mets
Buy
They did a ton this past offseason to change the narrative surrounding their franchise, handing out the most lucrative contract for a player in United States sports history. But after largely living up to expectations in the early going of the year despite the recent cold streak, they'll want to capitalize on that momentum.
Rymer, along with just about every other analyst, believes the New York Mets will be targeting pitching before the deadline.
Philadelphia Phillies
Buy
An aging roster that is led by an aggressive executive is the perfect recipe for a team that is going to buy, especially when considering how close the Philadelphia Phillies have come to winning a World Series during this championship window.
Dave Dombrowski is going to add.
The question is just how much he is willing to give up.
Atlanta Braves
Hold
"... this isn't a franchise in need of a rebuild. Or even a reboot. A simple reset will do, and the Braves can aim for one of those by keeping their roster intact and perhaps seeking a managerial change over the winter," wrote Rymer.
That seems likely for this franchise despite having an executive of their own who isn't afraid to make some eye-catching moves.
Marcell Ozuna has been floated as a possible trade piece if they want to get back some assets for an expiring deal, but it doesn't seem likely that the Atlanta Braves will be looking to tear everything down.
Miami Marlins
Sell
Rince and repeat.
The Miami Marlins just can't seem to get things going, and after their surprising run to the playoffs in 2023, they are back in their usual spot of bringing up the rear in the NL East.
Since 2003 -- the year they won the World Series -- the Marlins have played October baseball just twice. So aiming to get another core of elite, young players is still their goal.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.