Nationals Fall in Farm System Rankings After Several Graduations
The Washington Nationals have an impressive group of young players emerging at the Major League level making up what they hope is the next championship core to build around.
Left fielder James Wood, shortstop CJ Abrams and starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore are an excellent trio as the foundation of the team presently and moving forward.
The Nationals are hoping some of the other young players they have in the organization can follow suit and start developing to become foundational pieces as well.
More News: Nationals' Recent Implosion Means Veteran Selloff at Trade Deadline Is a Must
Washington has had an impressive influx of youth in recent years, headlined by Wood making his debut in 2024.
Center fielder Jacob Young and starting pitchers Mitchell Parker and DJ Herz also contributed as rookies last year.
Graduating from prospect status this year is right fielder Dylan Crews, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, and pitcher Brad Lord, who has done well in a versatile role as a reliever and starter.
More News: Nationals' Historic Offseason Signing Will Make Rehab Appearance at High-A
Cole Henry has been excellent out of the bullpen as well and former top prospect Jackson Rutledge has had his moments.
That is a lot of players to lose prospect status in just the last two years, and even more could graduate later this year, which is why the Nationals farm system is sinking in rankings.
Over at Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter has placed them at No. 18 and there is a chance they will go even lower in the coming weeks.
More News: Nationals Boss Backs Dave Martinez Despite Losing Streak, Questionable Comment
Top prospect Brady House made his MLB debut June 16 and will be given every opportunity to hold down the starting third base job.
Outfielders Daylen Lile and Robert Hassell III both made their debuts in 2025 and have a chance to stick around with Crews injured and Young struggling.
There are some high-upside prospects still in the system, such as pitchers Travis Sykora and Jarlin Susana. Shortstop Seaver King is highly touted and Luke Dickerson, selected in 2024, is producing in his first full season as a pro.
More News: Watch: Nationals Star Prospect Brady House Records First Career MLB Hit
Washington will have its opportunities to restock the farm system, possessing a few veterans that could be flipped for prospects ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline.
However, the biggest addition will be made next month when the 2025 MLB Draft is held.
The Nationals own the No. 1 pick and will be adding another highly touted youngster to the mix they hope pans out as well as their previous first overall picks did. In 2009 with Stephen Strasburg and 2010 with Bryce Harper.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.