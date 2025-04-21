What Has the San Diego Padres Juan Soto Haul Become for the Washington Nationals?
The Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres came together a few years ago for the biggest trade in recent MLB history.
That deal didn't turn into much for the Padres, but is starting to come into focus for the Nationals.
Back in August of 2022, San Diego sent Washington a haul of six players/prospects in exchange for a year-and-a-half of Juan Soto. Josh Bell (who is back in a Nationals uniform) was also included in this deal.
The 214 games that Soto played in a Padres uniform were still great, but nothing otherworldly by his standards. They made a push to the NLCS in 2022, but missed the playoffs entirely in 2023.
Here is how those six players have turned out for Washington, with many of them just starting to turn a page in their careers
MacKenzie Gore
Gore has been a major piece of the Nationals' rotation for the last few years and has taken a leap this season.
The 26-year-old has a 3.41 ERA after five starts and leads the MLB with 45 strikeouts. He has a K/9 of 14.0, which is simply absurd. He has already had two games in which he has fanned 13 batters.
The North Carolina native finally looks like he is becoming a true ace.
James Wood
Wood probably has the most star potential of anyone that Washington received in the deal.
The 22-year-old has a .232/.337/.524 slash line through the first 22 games with seven home runs already. Whenever he makes contact on the ball, it gets demolished.
CJ Abrams
Abrams had that slight issue at the end of last season with the casino, which caused him to get optioned to rookie ball near the end of September as punishment, but he has showcased his high upside, as well.
The 24-year-old has already made an All-Star team and is sporting a .244/.289/.585 slash line with four home runs and four stolen bases through the early part of this season.
If he could become a consistent 20/20 guy, the Nationals would be ecstatic.
Jarlin Susana
Susana has yet to make it to the Majors, but has a very exciting fastball/slider combo. The 21-year-old has taken strides at the Double-A level this season with a 2.63 ERA and a 15.15 K/9.
He is Washington's second-ranked prospect thanks to his fastball that can sit in the triple digits. He could also still become either an elite closer or starting pitcher, which will be fun to watch for as he continues to progress.
Robert Hassell III
Hassell is the last piece the Nationals are still waiting on to really take shape. There have been talks of him becoming a designated hitter this year, but his bat still hasn't found any consistency.
The 23-year-old has a .232/.303/.275 slash line at the Triple-A level to start this season.
Luke Voit
Voit was only with Washington through the end of that campaign, as he was non-tendered that November.
He is actually out of MLB entirely as he is a free agent that spent last year playing for the Mexican League.