Who Was Named Best Player on Washington Nationals Under 25 Years Old?
The Washington Nationals are coming off a solid 2024 campaign by their standards, as they were able to see growth from a lot of their young talent.
This campaign, the Nationals were hoping to take a step forward, and while 71 wins might not have been what they envisioned, they did do it with a lot of the players that they hope are going to be on the team for years to come.
A lot of attention has been brought to the talent that Washington has in their lineup, as this feels like an offense that could be a real problem for opponents in 2025. With young talent at nearly every position that can not only hit, but run the bases, there is a lot to like about the potential of this Nationals offense.
Compared to the rest of the NL East, Washington is very young, as teams like the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and Atlanta Braves are much more established. However, the rebuild for the Nationals appears to be going well, and they will be hoping to compete with those teams very soon.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report spoke about the best players for every team under 25 years old. For Washington, there were a lot of choices with their organization focusing on youth, but it was second baseman, Luis Garcia Jr. who received the nod.
“The Washington Nationals are still rebuilding, but there were some positive takeaways from the 2024 season, including the arrival of top prospect James Wood and the development of double play tandem Luis García Jr. and CJ Abrams. García made his MLB debut back in 2020 just a few months after his 20th birthday. While he had shown some promising upside in the past, he finally staked claim to the everyday second base job and put together a career year offensively.”
There were plenty of good options to choose from under 25 years old on the Nationals, but Garcia was arguably their best player in 2024. Last year, the second baseman totaled a .282 batting average, 18 home runs, 22 stolen bases, and 70 RBIs.
It was a breakout year for the 24-year-old, and he had firmly established himself as the second baseman of the future in Washington.
After the career-year, Garcia will now be looking to help lead this group of young players to a strong 2025 campaign, and he should be in consideration for being named an All-Star if he replicates his last year.