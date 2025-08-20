Why Nationals Should Keep Andry Lara in Bullpen When He Returns to Majors
When the Washington Nationals promoted top 30 pitching prospect Andry Lara earlier this season, he had only two career relief appearances in the minor leagues, and both of those came in 2021.
When he arrived in D.C. he was moved to the bullpen and, well, things didn’t go well. In nine games, all in relief, he had an 8.79 ERA, with 10 strikeouts and eight walks in 14.1 innings. He allowed 15 runs (14 earned) and batters teed off on him, as they batted .403. He gave up nearly twice as many hits (27) as innings pitched. In other words, he was overmatched.
Washington sent him back to Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 6. But Lara didn’t go back to the starting rotation. He stayed in the bullpen. And, since then, his performance is something the Nationals should remember when they decide to promote the right-hander for another stint in the Majors.
Andry Lara’s Turnaround
Two days after he returned to Rochester, he pitched in his first minor league game since July 8. When he pitched for Double-A Harrisburg on July 8, he started, pitching 5.2 innings and giving up seven hits, along with four runs. But with the Red Wings, he came in as a reliever. Something clicked.
He claimed the victory, pitching two innings of scoreless, hitless baseball. He struck out two and walked one. Two days later, the Red Wings went to him again. This time he only pitched one inning. But, like the previous game, he didn’t allow a hit or a run.
Last week against Syracuse, he pitched in two more games. In a combined 3.1 innings he allowed no hits, no runs and struck out four. In 6.1 innings as a reliever in his return to the minors he hasn’t allowed a hit or a run. He’s struck out six and walked one.
Sometimes rookies struggle when thrown in the fire and those struggles leave scars. In his final MLB game on Aug. 5 before he was optioned back, he allowed eight hits and six runs in two innings against the Athletics. He struck out one and walked one. Relievers need short memories. Lara proved he might just have one.
Lara’s Potential Nationals Bullpen Impact
Washington is likely to remake its bullpen after the season, especially after trading closer Kyle Finnegan at the deadline. Jose A. Ferrer is the closer for now. Lara is probably not a closer candidate. But his make-up makes him a potential set-up candidate for a couple of reasons.
First, because he is a starter, he has more than the two pitches many specialty relievers have. Per MLB Pipeline he has a 91-94 mph fastball, a gyro slider with a 42% whiff rate and a change-up that needs to improve. That pitch versatility is useful for a set-up man. Second, he is hard for right-handers to hit. Pipeline noted that right-handed hitters are slugging .283 against him while lefties slug .467.
That split does limit how Lara could be used. The Nats would have to deploy him against a string or right-handed hitters due to the three-hitter minimum. But, if Lara can maintain that slug consistently as a reliever in the Majors, that makes him a useful late-inning weapon. The Nationals pressed him into service a month ago. Continued success in the role may allow him another chance to carve out a role and impact a Washington bullpen in need of help.