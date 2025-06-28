Washington Nationals Should Turn to Rookie After Trading Kyle Finnegan
The Washington Nationals are one of the few teams that already look to be surefire sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year.
With a record of 33-48 entering playing on June 27, it is only a matter of time until they start to move some of the more desirable assets on the roster.
One of the players that will almost assuredly be on the move is closer Kyle Finnegan.
The Nationals opted not to trade him last year, but were ready to move on in the offseason when a contract would be agreed upon ahead of arbitration, leading to the veteran being non-tendered.
When his market didn’t develop, he returned to Washington on a one-year, $5.38 million deal.
Set to hit free agency again, Finnegan is going to draw a lot of interest on the trade market given his affordable contract and how well he has performed this year with 18 saves and a 2.89 ERA.
When that deal occurs, manager Dave Martinez is going to need someone to step up and fill the role as the team’s closer.
But, who could it be?
All of their veteran offseason acqusitions, Colin Poche, Jorge Lopez and Lucas Sims, flamed out and were designated for assignment.
Jose A. Ferrer as the stuff of a future closer but has struggled in 2025 with a 5.49 ERA, 73 ERA+ and -0.7 bWAR.
Cole Henry has come out of virtually nowhere and been a productive arm out of the bullpen with a 3.67 ERA across 27 innings with a 0.3 bWAR.
He could certainly receive more high-leverage opportunites, but the pitcher to keep an eye on is fellow rookie Brad Lord.
A surprising member of the Opening Day roster, his path to the Major League was a unique one, spending the offseason working a side job at Home Depot and turning it into a way to workout and get his body prepared for the baseball season.
He has proven his worth to the team already, operating in several different roles in 2025 alone.
A relief pitcher to begin the campaign, he was back to his normal role as a starting pitcher when injuries arose and help was needed in the rotation.
His last start came on May 5 and he has been back in the bullpen since. Eight of those appearances have been for more than one inning, showcasing the versatility that he possesses.
Lord has excelled as a reliever with a 2.43 ERA across 29.2 innings with 28 strikeouts. He has allowed a slash line of .223/.296/.330 out of the bullpen, producing an impressive clip.
He should be the first person Martinez turns to once Finnegan is traded to take over late in games, possessing legitimate upside as a relief pitcher despite being used as a starter in the spring.
