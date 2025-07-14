Why Nationals Superstar James Wood Can Win 2025 MLB Home Run Derby
The Washington Nationals already know they have a superstar on their hands in outfielder James Wood, but the wider baseball world will get a glimpse of him during the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby.
Wood has had a fantastic couple of weeks.
He become the first batters since Barry Bonds, over 20 years ago, to be intentionally walked four times. Shortly after, on the same day as he was announced to be in the Derby, he went 5-for-5 with a home run. A few days after that, he was named to his first All-Star Game.
A win in the Derby would solidify is place as a household name in the sport.
At 22, he has a chance to become the youngest champion of all time.
This year, hitters will have either three minutes or 40 pitches to hit as many home runs as they can. There is then a bonus section where a batter can hit as many homers as possible before they reach three outs, and a fourth out can be earned by hitting one 425 or more feet.
In the semifinals and finals it becomes a two-minute round or 27 pitches.
It seems to be focused on having an increased mix of power, efficiency and stamina. Wood being just 22 years old will be a massive advantage as he should have that extra athleticism to carry him through the night if he can advance past the first round.
One of the main concerns about Wood's chances to win it all is that he loves driving the ball to center and hitting home runs to the opposite side of the field.
While the ability to hit to all parts of the field is a significant help in actual games, it can be a disadvantage for someone under the current rules.
Wood did put some of those worries to bed with a video of him practicing for the Home Run Derby before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
In the video, he showed a more focused ability to pull the ball, which is the goal.
No matter the result on Monday, this has been a banner year for the youngster.
He has posted a .278/.381/.534 slash line with 24 home runs and 69 RBI, along with 12 stolen bases and a 160 OPS+.
The Juan Soto trade continues to be working out well for the Nationals, even though they shipped away a generational talent.
