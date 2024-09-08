Why Washington Nationals Hopeful Injured Veteran Starter Can Return Soon
The Washington Nationals got some good news on their veteran right-hander, Trevor Williams, earlier this week.
After a bullpen session on Thursday, during which he threw 59 pitches in Pittsburgh, manager Dave Martinez said that cleared the path for the 32-year-old to do a rehab assignment in the minors, probably next week.
He could pitch for either Double-A Harrisburg or Triple-A Rochester.
There’s a good reason why the long-time Washington manager is excited about that. The organization is considering finishing the season with a six-man rotation, in an effort to give their young rotation a little extra rest. So, Williams’ return is key to making that happen.
Martinez said that he hopes Williams could start twice before the end of the season, per MLB.com.
To do that, the skipper said he needs Williams to get to 75 to 80 pitches in his rehab game.
The season is growing short, too. The Nationals have 19 games remaining after their finale with the Pirates on Sunday. That stretch begins on Tuesday, after an off-day, against Atlanta. Starting with that game, Washington will play for 13 straight days, followed by a off-day, and then play six more games in a row to end the season.
Hence the need for an extra starter down the stretch, as the Nationals have 17 games in their final 19 days of the season.
Williams is on the 60-day injured list with a right flexor muscle strain. He was moved there on Sept. 1 in a procedural move when rosters expanded to 28 players. He was originally played on the 15-day IL on June 4, retroactive to June 1, so he’s eligible to return when he’s ready.
Before the injury he was Washington’s most impressive starter, as he was 5-0 in 11 starts with a 2.22 ERA. He struck out 47 and walked 16 in 47.2 innings.
He is in his second year with the Nationals. In 2023 he went 6-10 with a 5.55 ERA in 30 starts, with 111 strikeouts and 53 walks and 114.1 innings.
He broke into the Majors in 2016 with the Pirates and became a relied-upon member of the staff, with his best season coming in 2018 when he went 14-10 with a 3.11 ERA. He had 126 strikeouts and 55 walks in a career-high 170 innings.
The former Arizona State star, who was originally drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2013, is 49-54 for his career with a 4.34 ERA, with 748 strikeouts and 300 walks.