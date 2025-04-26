Why Washington Nationals Unusual Triple Play Wasn’t Reviewed or Reversed
A triple play is one of those players that rarely happens in baseball, but the Washington Nationals pulled one off on Friday against the New York Mets.
Or, did they?
The Nationals won the game, 5-4, and a triple play helped them get out of a huge jam during the game. At the time of the triple play, the Nats were up 2-0 in the fourth inning.
New York got two baserunners on after singles, but Jesse Winker then hit a line drive toward first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.
It was a hard-low line drive and one that, from a distance, looked like it was destined to hit the ground. The two baserunners, Brandon Nimmo and Mark Vientos had a split-second to decide what to do. Both run as if the ball was going to hit the ground.
Well, the first base umpire ruled that Lowe caught the ball in the air. With Nimmo and Vientos well on their way to their next base, it was as simple as forcing the pair out since they didn’t tag up.
That didn’t satisfy Mets fans, who were grabbing alternate angles of the play and pointing out, perhaps correctly, that Lowe didn’t catch the ball in the air.
The ruling was that Lowe caught it in the air and the play stood. What appeared to frustrate Mets fans is that manager Carlos Mendoza didn’t challenge the call.
Well, in the aftermath of the game, MASN Sports' Bobby Blanco dug in and reported that fly balls and line drives in the infield are not reviewable, by rule. For the play to be reversed, one of the other umpires would have had to overrule the first base umpire, Alfonso Márquez, who is also the crew chief.
Mendoza was understandably frustrated after the game.
“That they had a catch. It was a line drive in the infield and was not reviewable,” Mendoza said to reporters and conveyed by MASN. “Frustrating, obviously, because we all saw what happened. And I'm not blaming Alfonso, because he's the one behind the play. But the other three, someone's got to see that play. A tough break for us there.”
Had it been called a ground ball, the complexion of what became the Nationals’ third triple play in team history would have changed — and not just because it would have been a ground ball.
“I was late getting over, so we were screwed if that ball hit the ground,” Nats starting pitcher Jake Irvin said. “I actually didn't really know what was happening, because it just all happened so quick. But I heard Nate yell, 'I got it, give me that.’ And I figured that he had caught the ball, and the rest is history.”