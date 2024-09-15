World Series Champion Would Be Perfect Addition for Washington Nationals
The Washington Nationals officially won't be playing postseason baseball this year for the fifth time in a row.
Not surprising, but it's always disappointing whenever the long season doesn't result in the team having a chance to win the sport's ultimate prize.
Still, there were tons of positives to take away from what transpired for the Nationals.
Their willingness to turn things over to the young players by calling up James Wood and eventually Dylan Crews allowed them to see how their future outfield might look with fellow rookie Jacob Young in center field.
The inexperienced rotation full of rookies also were able to get their first taste of facing Major League hitters, something that could prove to be invaluable in the immediate future.
But when looking ahead to the upcoming free agency period, there aren't a whole lot of answers on how this ownership group and front office might attack things this winter.
With Patrick Corbin's contract coming off the books, that allows them to aggressively spend for another high-profile player if they would like. Fans everywhere are clamoring for a reunion with Juan Soto, which is something they can look into if they want to speed up this rebuilding process.
They could also throw money at another top pitcher on the market like Blake Snell to add a true ace to this rotation that would be a step in the right direction as their youngsters continue to develop.
Or, they might also be content with letting these prospects mature at the MLB level.
While that would be the most disappointing outcome, it's also the most likely.
Still, Washington would have to add some players even if they aren't going to spend tons of money on the high-profile names on the market, and if Nathan Eovaldi hits the thresholds he needs to get his player option, then he should be someone the front office pursues.
Being the ace of the Texas Rangers when they won the World Series in 2023, the 34-year-old seems to still have some gas in the tank with a 3.67 ERA across his 26 starts this season.
How much might someone of his caliber get on the open market if he does opt-out?
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports things he'll sign something in the range the Nationals can absolutely afford even if they aren't handing out megadeals.
"Eovaldi throws the four he needs to get the player option, then declines it, tests the free-agent waters, and ultimately returns to the Rangers on a new contract. Perhaps something like two years and $40 million with an option for a third year," he predicts.
If roughly $40 million is all it's going to take for Washington to get him onto their roster, then this should be on their radar.
Not only is Eovaldi still a productive starter which is something they need, but he's also known to be a tremendous clubhouse guy and would be someone who is a perfect mentor for all the young players on this team.
This is something the Nationals should really consider if he becomes available.