Yoel Tejeda Jr. Having Breakthrough Season for Nationals in Minor Leagues
The Washington Nationals appear to have found a high-value target in terms of pitching talent in the late rounds of the 2024 MLB Draft.
In the 14th round last year, the Nationals selected right-hander Yoel Tejeda Jr. out of Florida State. Expectations were not high, but he did have one tangible asset that stood out — his height. He strikes an imposing pose on the mound at 6-foot-8.
Yet, his talent and his stuff have caught up and even surpassed expectations. Recently, MLB Pipeline wrote about each organization’s breakthrough prospects. Tejada made the list as he’s risen to No. 18 in the system just one year after he was drafted in the late rounds.
More News: MacKenzie Gore to Face Pitching Legend in Nationals-Giants Series
Yoel Tejeda Jr.’s Terrific Season
Tejada started the season at Class-A Fredericksburg, where he started in 16 games and caught everyone attention with 74 strikeouts and 21 walks in 78.2 innings. He went 4-3 with a 3.43 ERA. Batters hit only .243 against him.
That earned him a promotion to High-A Wilmington last month. In two games there he is 0-2 with a 9.72 ERA. He has five strikeouts and six walks in 8.1 innings.
A period of adjustment is understandable. If fact, it’s expected. Control was an issue at Florida State. It’s proved to be an issue early on at Wilmington.
More News: MacKenzie Gore Wisely Seen as Player Nationals Could Trade Before Next Season
Still, Pipeline points to his stuff — a fastball that ranges from 91-94 mph, a sweeping slider and a splitter that can hit 85 mph — as tools that could make him a fifth starter in a Major League rotation one day.
Nationals Top 10 Prospects
Pitcher Travis Sykora remains the organization’s top prospect per MLB Pipeline, even though he is out for the remainder of the season after Tommy John surgery. Pitcher Jarlin Susana is No. 2, though he missed two months with an elbow strain. He is back at Double-A Harrisburg.
Shortstop prospect Luke Dickerson is No. 3 and played at Class A Fredericksburg. Pitcher Alex Clemmey is No. 4 and pitching for High-A Wilmington. Last year’s first-round pick, shortstop Seaver King, is at Harrisburg.
More News: Nationals Recently Drafted Pitcher Riley Cornelio Rapidly Rising Minor League System
Pitcher Cade Cavalli, the Nats’ 2020 first-round pick, was just promoted back to the Majors after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Washington hopes he remains with the big league club.
Pitcher Jake Bennett is No. 7 and playing at Harrisburg, followed by catcher Caleb Lomavita at No. 8. He is playing at Wilmington.
Outfielder Robert Hassell III is No. 9 and is back with the Nats for his second stint in the Majors. Pitcher Sean Paul Liñan rounds out the Top 10 and he’s pitching for Wilmington.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.