Young Washington Nationals Pitcher Finalist for Roberto Clemente Award
It hasn’t been a good season for Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray.
The right-hander began the season in the Nats’ rotation, but after two starts he was played on the 15-day injured list with a right flexor strain. Afterward, he learned he would need season–ending surgery to repair a partial tear in his ulnar collateral ligament.
That surgery will likely keep him out for at least part of the 2025 season.
But, Gray is a finalist for the Roberto Clemente award, given to one player each year for their exceptional work in the community.
The franchise, dating back to its inception in Montreal, has never had a player win the award.
The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field.
Gray works with the “Strike Out Breast Cancer” campaign through the Nationals. He was selected by MLB’s Sarah Langs to be Washington’s representative on MLB’s Lou Gehrig Day Auction due to his leadership within the game of baseball. He is also the Player Ambassador to the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy.
He followed former Nats players Josh Bell, Anthony Rendon and Ian Desmond in that role.
As an ambassador, he works with school-aged children as a link to the team and the community and helps mentor another generation of players. That includes work with Nationals Academy Scholar Athletes in endeavors like supporting Nationals Nike RBI players on an off-day or at events like the DREAM Series and MLB’s All-Star Commissioner’s Cup.
Gray’s connection to community service is tied to being an alum of the MLB Breakthrough Series.
He also delivers a keynote address at the Academy’s eighth-grade graduation each spring.
Last year’s winner was outfielder Aaron Judge. The winner is usually announced during the World Series each October.
Other recent winners of the award include Justin Turner (2022), Nelson Cruz (2021), Adam Wainwright (2020), Carlos Carrasco (2019) and Yadier Molina (2018).
Sunday is Roberto Clemente Day, which honor Clemente’s legacy as a humanitarian and to formally acknowledge each club’s nominees. As part of the league-wide celebration, the Roberto Clemente Day logo will appear on the bases and official dugout lineup cards and a customized tribute video to Clemente and the 30 Roberto Clemente Award nominees will be shown in all MLB ballparks.
Clemente, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, died on Dec. 31, 1972, while delivering relief supplies for earthquake victims in Nicaragua. The Puerto Rico native was a 15-time All-Star, a two-time World Series champion, a 12-time Gold Glove winner, a four-time National League batting champion and the 1966 NL MVP.