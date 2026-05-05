3 Pitchers Nationals Fans Should Monitor Ahead of 2026 MLB Draft

The Washington Nationals will select at No. 11 overall in the 2026 MLB Draft.

With just over two months until that important event gets underway in July, president of baseball operations Paul Toboni and his front office will continue to do their evaluations before they pick the next key piece of their rebuilding puzzle.

What position the Nationals might target at No. 11 isn't clear. That makes it difficult to hone in on certain players who could be at the top of their board, especially considering they aren't picking towards the top of the draft. However, because there is a clear direction to improve the pitching outlook in this pipeline and at the big league level, fans should monitor these three arms.

Liam Peterson - University of Florida

Liam Peterson of the University of Florida | Cyndi Chambers/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Washington wants to add an established arm who could make the jump to the majors in the next few years, then Liam Peterson might be their man. The right-hander from the University of Florida is a big time strikeout guy. He's recorded 81 K's to 33 walks across 12 starts and 59 2/3 innings pitched this season. And he's had over a strikeout per inning during his three years in college.

MLB Pipeline ranks him at No. 14 on their big board. With a mid-90 mph fastball that can get up to 99, Peterson also has three off-speed pitches in his arsenal that gives him some of the best pure stuff in this draft class.

Cameron Flukey - Coastal Carolina

Cameron Flukey of Coastal Carolina | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Cameron Flukey is a comparable arm to Peterson. The right-hander has similar swing-and-miss stuff with a mid-90 mph fastball that's paired with three off-speed pitches. During his three seasons at Coastal Carolina, he's recorded 213 strikeouts to 53 walks across 40 outings and 166 2/3 innings. He's returned to the mound following a rib injury that kept him out for three months, but he's only made three starts this year so far.

At 6-foot-6, Flukey could become a power arm as a professional due to the ability to add weight and strength to his frame. MLB Pipeline has him at No. 13 on their big board, but his ceiling could be much higher than that once he gets older if he's able to increase the velocity of his fastball.

Gio Rojas - Stoneman Douglas (HS)

Catchers mitt and baseballs | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

If the Nationals don't want to go down the college route, then Gio Rojas is an option for them. Whether or not he's available when they select is a whole 'nother story, though, since he's viewed as the best high school arm in this class.

The left-hander is enrolled at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School down in Florida. That program has a history of producing major league players, and Rojas looks like the next first-rounder to come from the school. With a fastball that can already get up in the high-90 mph range, he pairs that with an elite sweeper. He doesn't have a consistent third offering yet, so there will be some development that needs to take place at the next level.

MLB Pipeline ranks the 18-year-old at No. 10 on their big board, so he might not be available for Washington to select on draft day. However, if he is still on the board and they want to go with another developmental arm, then Rojas could be their pick.