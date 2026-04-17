This Type of Player Is Who Nationals Could Select in Upcoming MLB Draft

Adding young talent to this farm system is the name of the game for the Washington Nationals.

When Paul Toboni was hired to become the team's new president of baseball operations, it became clear that his strategy to get the Nationals out of this prolonged rebuild was to add as many elite prospects as possible to this pipeline. That resulted in MacKenzie Gore being shipped out of town and other trades being made to add high-ceiling players.

Now, the next piece of the puzzle is coming up, as the 2026 MLB Draft will be the first chance for Toboni to add more young prospects to the organization. What strategy he and his front office will take isn't clear since this is the first time he's in charge of the draft. But Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline believes he knows what type of player Washington will take with their 11th overall pick.

Nationals Expected to Select College Hitter With First-Round Pick

Washington Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"I think it will be a college bat here for the Nationals," Callis stated.

That's some notable information. Last year, when interim general manager and current assistant GM Mike DeBartolo was running things following the firing of Mike Rizzo, the Nationals selected high school shortstop Eli Willits No. 1 overall. That deviated from their previous history under Rizzo, who took college bats Seaver King and Dylan Crews with their 2024 and 2023 first-round picks, respectively. In 2022 they selected high school outfielder Elijah Green, and in 2021 they picked high school shortstop Brady House. The last time Washington took a pitcher in the first round was Cade Cavalli in 2020, who was a college arm out of the University of Oklahoma.

Based on the timeline Toboni seemingly has when it comes to this rebuild, it's a bit surprising that he would target a college hitter since those selections tend to climb up the farm system quicker than high schoolers do. But if he believes that type of player will have a greater impact for the Nationals than another 18-year-old would, then he just needs to make sure he's making the right selection.

Chris Hacopian of Texas A&M Mocked to Nationals at No. 11

Chris Hacopian of Texas A&M | Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At No. 11, Callis has Washington taking Texas A&M shortstop Chris Hacopian. While fans might be a little leery about that projection because of the position he currently plays, there's a good chance he'll be slotted somewhere else in the pros. But what should get fans excited is his ability to hit.

"I'm going with Hacopian from Texas A&M, because I think he's just a very advanced hitter who I think is going to have at least 20-homer pop. He's probably more of a third baseman or second baseman, possibly left fielder. But, I just think he's as good a bat as anybody in this Draft," Callis said.

Hacopian spent two years at Maryland before transferring to Texas A&M ahead of this season. During his time at Maryland, he dominated in the Big Ten. He slashed .375/.502/.656 with 14 home runs, 12 doubles and 61 RBIs during his sophomore season, and he also walked 40 times compared to striking out 19 times, which is notable. So far, Hacopian hasn't put up the same numbers in the SEC, but he's still been impressive. Through 22 games, he's slashing .284/.406/.477 with four home runs, five doubles and 17 RBIs. And once again, he's walked more times (18) than getting struck out (12).

There's a long ways to go before the draft takes place, and that will give Toboni and his front office plenty of time to look at other prospects. But if Hacopian is the pick at No. 11, then he could be a rapid climber up the farm system based on his ability to hit.