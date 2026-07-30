Another Nationals Pitcher Gets Healthy Before Start of Crucial Braves Series

The Washington Nationals are getting set for their most important series of the season to date, as they traveled south for their four-game road matchup against the Atlanta Braves ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

And for the second straight day, the Nationals were able to activate one of their pitchers off the IL. This time, after right-handed pitcher Trevor Williams made his return to the big league roster, Washington announced that Jake Irvin was activated off the 60-day injured list and reinstated to the roster as the corresponding move after right-hander Paxton Schultz was designated for assignment following Wednesday's finale against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Irvin is now slated to start Thursday's matchup against the Braves, and it's critical that he carries over his strong performance from his rehab assignment into this outing.

Jake Irvin Looking to Continue His Strong Rehab Assignment Form

Washington Nationals pitcher Jake Irvin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nationals didn't give the veteran righty a lengthy ramp-up period down on the farm. He only made three starts during his rehab assignment; one with their Florida Complex affiliate and two with Double-A Harrisburg. But when looking at what he did with Harrisburg, Irvin was impressive. He threw 8 1/3 scoreless innings with one hit allowed and nine strikeouts to one walk.

While he's going to be facing a much higher level of hitter against Atlanta, it was a good sign that Irvin had that type of success. Prior to going on the IL with a right shoulder strain on May 24, he owned a 5.23 ERA across his 11 starts, which was tracking to be another poor season. So the hope is he can turn things around now that he's healthy and back with the major league club.

Nationals Might Move Jake Irvin Into Bullpen Eventually

Washington Nationals pitcher Jake Irvin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Something to keep an eye on regarding Irvin is how Washington plans to use him going forward. Manager Blake Butera has been searching for multi-inning relievers throughout the year, and with newly-acquired starting pitcher Connelly Early expected to return at some point next month, there's a chance that Irvin could get bumped to the bullpen for the final stretch of the season.

And if the Nationals decide to hold onto breakout star Foster Griffin instead of trading him -- something that is starting to become more likely based on reports about the front office trying to work out an extension with the lefty -- then changing Irvin's role wouldn't be a surprise with top 30 prospects Luis Perales and Jackson Kent also waiting in Triple-A for their promotions to The Show.

First thing's first for Irvin, though: He has to perform well if he's going to remain part of the equation.

Now that he's healthy again, he'll have the opportunity to do exactly that on Thursday against a dangerous Braves lineup that is starting to get hot at the plate once again.