Nationals Continue to Explore Contract Extension With Foster Griffin

A handful of days ago, it seemed like left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin was destined to be traded by the Washington Nationals.

After all, the impending free agent sits with an ERA of 2.76 across 21 starts that puts him amongst the game's best starting pitchers. Trading him to a contender would surely net the Nationals a building block or two for their future.

Then, when a report came out that said extension talks between Washington and Griffin fizzled out, it appeared like a certainty that the 2026 All-Star was going to be shipped out of town, with president of baseball operations Paul Toboni choosing to get something in return instead of losing the lefty for nothing. However, according to Buster Olney of ESPN, it sounds like the Nationals aren't giving up hope for a possible long-term extension just yet, as he reported the two sides are still negotiating.

Nationals, Foster Griffin Working on Possible Extension

Washington Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It should be noted that it's not clear if Olney's report is up-to-date or if this is previous information about discussions that happened in the past. But because the insider shared his update on July 30 ahead of an important trade deadline for Washington, it seems like Toboni and his front office went back to the table with the intent on inking Griffin to a deal.

If that is indeed the case, then the Nationals could actually opt to hold onto Griffin through the deadline instead of moving him, which would give themselves a better chance of re-signing the breakout star even if a contract doesn't get finalized during the season.

That would be a huge change of direction for this franchise. They entered the year thinking they were going to be surefire sellers, and many of the veteran players they signed this past winter were circled as possible trade chips. But with them right in the midst of a playoff race, it seems like the front office has started to change their thinking when it comes to the timeline for contention, and keeping Griffin in this rotation seems to be part of the updated plan.

With Washington just two games back from the final NL wild card spot, holding onto Griffin would give them a much greater chance of actually getting into the postseason. And if he can continue to pitch the way he has to this point, then having him in the rotation alongside Cade Cavalli and newly-acquired Connelly Early would give the Nationals a formidable top three.

Whether or not an extension can get done remains to be seen. But it's notable that Toboni seems to be trying to get a long-term deal worked out with the breakout star pitcher.