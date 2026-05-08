Flamethrowing Nationals Prospect Draws Comp to Mason Miller if Converted to Closer

The Washington Nationals need pitching in a major way.

While the staff at the big league level is starting to find their footing a bit following a horrendous start to the year where both the rotation and bullpen were struggling to perform on a consistent basis, this unit still leaves much to be desired.

Under president of baseball operations Paul Toboni, the goal of this new regime is to create homegrown stars. And down on the farm, the Nationals have plenty of high-end arms that appear like they could solve some of the organization's issues. Someone who falls into that category is right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana, but there are questions if he would be better suited as a reliever instead of a starter.

Jarlin Susana Draws Comparison to Mason Miller

San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Mason Miller has taken Major League Baseball by storm since he debuted with the Athletics in 2023. As the owner of a triple-digit fastball that can hit 102-103 mph on a consistent basis, he's paired that with a devasting off-speed pitch that has made him virtually unhittable. In fact, the ridiculous 1.04 ERA across 17 appearances with 34 strikeouts to three walks in 17 1/3 innings pitched has him in NL Cy Young conversations. So to hear MLB Pipeline compare someone in Washington's farm system to the superstar closer is exciting.

"... if there's anyone on this list capable of becoming a Miller type in the Majors, it's Susana," they wrote when highlighting a prospect from each team's organization who has closer potential.

It's hard not to see the parallels between the two. Both Miller and Susana have fastballs that routinely sit in the 100-plus mph range. They also have a devastating breaking pitch that racks up strikeout numbers when paired with their heater. And both are towering presences on the mound, with Miller standing at 6-foot-5 and Susana at 6-foot-6. However, the Nationals would have to make the decision to push Susana into the bullpen. And so far, they have made no indication they will do so.

Will the Nationals Ever Convert Jarlin Susana to a Reliever?

Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

67 of Susana's 68 career professional appearances have been as a starting pitcher, and the hope is that the No. 4-ranked prospect in Washington's pipeline can become an elite rotation piece for them at the big league level. But it's hard to ignore his relief risk, especially because he is currently rehabbing from a torn lat and dealt with a UCL sprain in his throwing elbow last season.

Before the Nationals decide whether or not to convert the 22-year-old into a reliever, they have to make sure he's still the same pitcher that he was before he suffered those injuries. That won't be determined until he returns to the mound this season, so Washington doesn't have to rush when it comes to this future decision.

It should also be pointed out that Miller came up the minor league ranks as a starting pitcher, as 15 of his 16 career minor league appearances were as a starter. And once he was called up to The Show, he began in the rotation before he was shifted to the bullpen full-time.

There's a chance that's the exact same route Susana follows, too. Washington would love for him to be a key part of their starting unit. But if they feel like he will be better suited as a closer, then turning into someone like Miller is not the worst thing in the world.