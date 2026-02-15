Role Change Could Be Inevitable for Nationals Star Prospect

The Washington Nationals have begun their spring training activities, but that doesn't mean things have been quiet when it comes to the roster building side of things.

President of baseball operations Paul Toboni and his front office have been active adding pitchers to the mix. They acquired Andre Granillo from the St. Louis Cardinals, signed veteran starter Miles Mikolas to boost their rotation and added Cionel Perez on a minor league deal.

However, the most exciting arm in camp is not on the 40-man roster, as star pitching prospect Jarlin Susana returns to big league spring training. I labeled him the most intriguing non-roster invitee this year, and for good reason.

The flamethrowing right-hander has been electric during his minor league career with 380 strikeouts in 268 innings pitched. And there is some thought that he could make his MLB debut at some point this season if he continues to dominate. But perhaps it's not as a starting pitcher.

Moving Jarlin Susana to the Bullpen Could Be Coming

Sooner or later, the Nationals will have to decide if they want to continue having Susana be a starter or if they are going to move him into the bullpen. Right now, it seems like they view him as a long-term piece of their rotation. But prominent analyst Keith Law isn't sure that's the best course of action.

"I can't rule him out as a starter with those two pitches and such high whiff rates, but I don't think he can hold up in that role or get lefties out enough to go through a lineup two or three times," he wrote for The Athletic (subscription required).

The pitches Law is referring to are the elite fastball that can reach 102 mph and the dominant curveball that some analysts believe is actually the best weapon in Susana's arsenal. In a perfect world, Washington has a starting pitcher on their hands with that type of stuff who can shut down opposing hitters two or three times through the order. However, there are two things holding him back from being a no-doubt starting pitcher.

The first is health. The 21-year-old was out for two months last season with a Grade 1 UCL sprain. And when he was able to return, he picked up an injury to his lat that required surgery and ended his campaign early.

Considering the arm slot he throws from -- low three-quarters -- there is constantly going to be a lot of stress on his arm and elbow, which will make a possible long-term injury a continual concern throughout his career.

The second main issue for Susana is the lack of length he goes in games. With Double-A Harrisburg last season, the most innings he ever pitched was five. And over his entire minor league career thus far, he has yet to surpass the five-inning threshold in any outing. So to think he's going to eclipse that baseline in the bigs is wishful thinking.

Jarlin Susana Might Be More Effective As Reliever for Nationals Anyway

Again, in an ideal world, Susana is a dominant starting pitcher for the Nationals in the majors. If he's able to replicate what he's done in the minors against MLB competition, then they could have a multi-time All-Star on their hands.

But he might also be more effective for them in the long run if they use him out of the bullpen. Executives around the league seem to think Susana could become an elite closer once he reaches the bigs, which is something Washington desperately needs going forward. And if that helps the youngster stay on the mound and avoid a long-term injury, then it would be the best thing for both parties.

It will be interesting to see how the Nationals decide to handle things when it comes to their star pitching prospect. Because at some point soon, they're going to have to make a decision about what role suits him best for success.

