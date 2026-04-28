Former GM Hopes Nationals 'Learned Their Lesson' When It Comes to Extending Young Star

In the midst of the frustrating rebuild the Washington Nationals have undertaken since winning the World Series in 2019, it's clear they have building blocks of the future on their MLB roster.

Perhaps the brightest one of them all is James Wood, the star slugger who has tantalizing power potential and is just scratching the surface of what he can do at the age of 23. Wood is someone this fan base would love to root for over the next decade, but based on how this franchise has handled their previous homegrown stars -- Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Juan Soto, etc. -- it's understandable why fans might be squeamish when it comes to the prospect of him being in the nation's capital for the long haul.

That's why former Major League Baseball general manager Jim Bowden -- who held that role with Washington from November 2004 to March 2009 -- hopes the Nationals learn from their previous mistakes and lock James Wood into a long-term extension.

James Wood Listed As Strong Candidate for Extension

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

"The Nationals hopefully learned their lesson after failing to sign homegrown stars Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Juan Soto to long-term deals when it was possible to do so. They need to take a different approach with Wood. ... Signing him long-term must be the franchise’s top priority as they rebuild themselves back into contenders," Bowden wrote for The Athletic (subscription required).

Just about every Nationals fan would agree with that sentiment. Through 29 games, Wood has an OPS+ of 174 that's 74 points above the league average of 100. He also has hit 10 home runs, which leads the National League. And while his 44 strikeouts are also tops in the NL, so are his 28 walks.

Simply put, the 23-year-old is a weapon at the plate. And it's becoming more and more clear that he is someone to build around after he put the disappointing second half of the 2025 season and the slow start to this campaign behind him. Now, the onus is on president of baseball operations Paul Toboni to get something done with Wood.

What Could an Extension Look Like for James Wood?

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

What a potential contract might look like to keep Wood with Washington for the long-term isn't clear. There have been tons of extensions handed out to young stars recently, and that has ranged from players who have performed well in the majors to those who had yet to even appear in The Show.

Wood would fall in the category of a player who has performed well, as he was named an All-Star in 2025 and put up a 30-homer season during his first full year in the MLB. Because of that, his deal would likely be on the more expensive side of things and could mirror something along the lines of Roman Anthony's eight-year, $130 million contract with the Boston Red Sox.

Toboni might be looking to get something worked out with his star slugger, but ultimately, it comes down to what owner Mark Lerner is willing to pay. Hopefully everyone involved with this organization has learned from their past mistakes when it comes to not securing their young stars with long-term deals and they get Wood locked into something that will keep him the face of this franchise.