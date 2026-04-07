Nationals Reportedly Haven't Approached This Young Star With Extension Offer

At this stage of the Washington Nationals' rebuild, it's clear where the club's strengths and weaknesses lie.

They have a lineup full of intriguing young talent, as James Wood, Brady House, Daylen Lile and CJ Abrams could be building blocks of the future if the front office wants to assemble a roster around them. With more high-end prospects coming up the pipeline, too, this could be a team that is loaded when it comes to their position players.

Locking down the first wave of major league players to long-term deals will be important for Paul Toboni and his front office. However, according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required), they haven't approached Lile about an extension just yet.

Daylen Lile, Nationals Reportedly Haven't Discussed an Extension

Washington Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Even with poor defensive metrics, he is athletic and intelligent enough to suggest he will improve. Evaluators inside and outside the organization believe in the bat. ... And yet, a source familiar with the situation told The Athletic that the Nationals have yet to broach Lile with an extension offer," reported Nusbaum.

That is something to note. There have been 14 multi-year extensions signed in the past eight months, per Nusbaum. Two of them involved the Boston Red Sox when Toboni was there; Kristian Campbell signing an eight-year, $60 million extension in April 2025 and Roman Anthony inking an eight-year, $130 million extension in August 2025.

Getting Lile secured long term would be a huge step in the right direction for this franchise. While his name isn't as recognized across the national landscape like Wood's, there's a good argument that Lile is the best overall hitter for Washington.

When the Nationals might start trying to lock down their current core is anyone's guess. According to Nusbaum, that's not something that is on the organization's radar, as "Toboni told The Athletic that he and ownership had not engaged in serious conversations with regards to extensions or long-term deals."

When Will Nationals Start Moving Towards Extension Talks?

Washington Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In this day and age, everyone wants something to get done right now. But that's just not how the real world works. Toboni has been on the job for six months. That means he's only gotten to know the players on this roster for six months. Relationships need to grow, and before he hands out a huge financial commitment, he has to believe he's making the right decision from both a personal and professional standpoint.

This fan base has been patient when it comes to this rebuild, so it's understandable why they might be a little leery about the front office not pushing to lock up their young stars with extensions. However, just because it hasn't happened yet, that doesn't mean it won't ever get done.